Despite having a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, The Boys animated spin-off has been quietly cancelled at Prime Video for "low viewership" – and fans don't seem too upset about it

The Boys Presents: Diabolical isn't getting a second season after all

The Boys Diabolical
(Image credit: Prime Video)

It was reported earlier this month that The Boys Presents: Diabolical wouldn't be getting a second season... and now fans are reacting to the news. Oddly enough, however, the diehard fans of Eric Kripke's alternate superhero universe don't seem too sad to let the spin-off series go.

Diabolical first hit Prime Video in 2022, featuring standalone stories told through animated segments written by Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Ilana Glazer, Awkwafina, and Andy Samberg. The voice cast included Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, Elisabeth Shue, and Giancarlo Esposito.

"It doesn’t help it’s mostly an anthology of animation where 50% has nothing to do with the television series it's marketed as a companion to," someone else said.

"After watching Gen V season 1, I went back and watched Diabolical – I'd already started it but dropped off pretty much immediately," another fan commented. "It was OK. Worth watching if you're in a The Boys mood, but you've watched everything else. But it's certainly the most skippable of everything."

