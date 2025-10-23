Despite having a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, The Boys animated spin-off has been quietly cancelled at Prime Video for "low viewership" – and fans don't seem too upset about it

It was reported earlier this month that The Boys Presents: Diabolical wouldn't be getting a second season... and now fans are reacting to the news. Oddly enough, however, the diehard fans of Eric Kripke's alternate superhero universe don't seem too sad to let the spin-off series go.

Diabolical first hit Prime Video in 2022, featuring standalone stories told through animated segments written by Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Ilana Glazer, Awkwafina, and Andy Samberg. The voice cast included Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, Elisabeth Shue, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Despite receiving a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Kripke recently stated (via Collider) that he doesn't "think there's going to be a season 2 of Diabolical," though it's "not for a lack of us pushing."

"I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren't there to justify a second season, sadly. Although, we love it and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, but we haven't gotten a go ahead on that."

Fans didn't seem too upset about the cancellation, however, with some calling it the "most skippable" project within The Boys universe.

"I forgot it even existed until I read this," one fan wrote (via r/TheBoys).

"If a show is streamed in the background while doing chores, was it ever streamed at all," wrote another.

"It doesn’t help it’s mostly an anthology of animation where 50% has nothing to do with the television series it's marketed as a companion to," someone else said.

"After watching Gen V season 1, I went back and watched Diabolical – I'd already started it but dropped off pretty much immediately," another fan commented. "It was OK. Worth watching if you're in a The Boys mood, but you've watched everything else. But it's certainly the most skippable of everything."

"Diabolical was great, but it doesn't really play by the same rules as The Boys or Gen V," someone else wrote (in a comment that I personally agree with). "It's like Star Wars visions. Roughly inspired by the lore, the show interprets the source material differently. It's a bunch of one off stories, I really liked it, but it's not for everyone."

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is streaming in its entirety on Prime Video. The Boys season 5 does not yet have a release date. The Boys: Mexico and Vought Rising are also on the way. For more, check out our guide on the best new TV shows coming up in 2025.