David Corenswet says he was "really was not expecting" to even get an audition for Superman, and thought the call was for Top Gun 3: "It feels completely impossible"

News
By published

David Corenswet didn't ever think James Gunn would cast him as the Man of Steel

David Corenswet as Superman in James Gunn&#039;s Superman
(Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros)

It is not a huge surprise to hear that David Corenswet was shocked when he first found out he had been cast as Superman, but the star thought the role was so out of reach that when he got a call back to audition, he thought it was for Top Gun 3.

"When I got the audition, I was standing on a ladder changing a light fixture. My agent said, “We think you know what this is about." I said, "Is it Top Gun 3? What am I waiting for?" said Corenswet to Wicked: For Good star Jonathan Bailey, as part of Variety's actors on actors series. "I really was not expecting it, although I think other people thought that I should be expecting it. Just statistically speaking, it feels completely impossible."

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.