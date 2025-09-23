6 hated pre-MCU superhero movies that are actually worth watching

The MCU redefined the entire genre of superhero movies when it kicked off with Iron Man in 2008, but before that, there were many attempts at comic book movies. Some are still beloved, like the early Spider-Man and X-Men films, but others are generally despised. Nonetheless, some of those hated pre-MCU superhero movies are actually worth a watch.

To determine what it means for a superhero movie to be "hated," we're relying on their Rotten Tomatoes critical and audience scores. Make no mistake, I'm not claiming these movies are all secret masterpieces. Some of them are better than they're given credit for, but others are simply fascinating as campy artifacts of their time, or as examples of superhero movie culture gone by.

6. Howard the Duck (1986)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Rotten Tomatoes scores: Critics 13%, Audience 38%

That's right, I'm starting with a big swing right off the bat. Howard the Duck is, rightly, remembered as not just the first Marvel Comics movie, but also the first Marvel bomb, with audiences and critics disliking it entirely. And it's pretty easy to see why, given its byzantine story and off-putting duck costume. All of that said, it's still worth at least one watch, if you've got the stomach for a movie that couldn't be described as "good" in a traditional sense.

Howard the Duck is something of a cinematic artifact as the first Marvel movie. And despite the abject cartoonish weirdness of its surreal plot, Lea Thompson's enthusiastically hilarious performance as Beverly Switzler manages to bring a surprising level of charisma to what could generously be called a cult-classic.

5. Spawn (1997)

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Rotten Tomatoes scores: Critics 17%, Audience 37%

Despite being based on one of the best (and highest selling) comics of the '90s, Spawn has a lot riding against it, from its corny CGI cape and monsters, to its lack of exciting action sequences, and the strange choices made while adapting the story from the source material. As a comic, Spawn has a surprising amount of depth, but the film failed to capture much of its mythic quality or its exploration of religious shades of grey.

I'm still a fan, however, in part because I love Spawn, but also thanks to the performances of Michael Jai White as Al Simmons/Spawn, and John Leguizamo as the pruriently villainous Clown/Violator. Some of Leguizamo's edgy '90s riffing doesn't quite land, but his physical performance is remarkable given his notoriously difficult costume. Meanwhile, White leaves viewers wishing he got more to do, longing for a better, more expansive sequel that never came.

4. The Phantom (1996)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Rotten Tomatoes scores: Critics 43%, Audience 31%

There's a good reason The Phantom is remembered as a flop. It's got a baffling atmosphere, a complicated plot based around a strange artifact, and a whole host of over-the-top performances (including an early villain turn by Catherine Zeta Jones), all of which clash with the stoic nature of star Billy Zane, who plays the pulp vigilante. Coupled with a visual style that completely fails to sell the grit of its classic comic strip subject material, and it all comes off as more than a little disjointed.

Still, there are some interesting layers to The Phantom. The movie takes some big swings in trying to offer up a true adaptation of its '30s source material, an early example of widely popular American adventure comics. Though this does make it seem dated by '90s standards, 30 years on, it's a fascinating example of an attempt to bring the visual style and romantic plotlines of pulp comic strips to life.

3. The Trial of the Incredible Hulk (1989)

(Image credit: NBC)

Rotten Tomatoes scores: Critics -, Audience 48%

The Trial of the Incredible Hulk doesn't have a critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, largely due to being a TV movie. But it's the highest rated movie on our list via audience score. Maybe less than "hated" specifically, The Trial of the Incredible Hulk is remembered as a half-measure toward bringing beloved Marvel characters to life. If you want a surprisingly influential example of an early live action Marvel movie though, it's pretty dang fun.

In the film, Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno reprise their '70s roles as Bruce Banner and the Hulk, with Banner going on trial for a crime he didn't commit. As one might expect, his defense attorney is none other than Matt Murdock/Daredevil, making his first live action appearance played by actor Rex Smith, who brings Hulk into a surprisingly gritty conflict against the Kingpin, played by none other than John Rhys Davies of Lord of the Rings fame.

2. Roger Corman's Fantastic Four (1994)

(Image credit: Constantin Film)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: Critics 31%, Audience 31%

If you're the kind of person who doesn't enjoy or understand the concept of "so bad it's good," then maybe, yeah, you can skip Roger Corman's legendarily bad Fantastic Four. But let's at least dispel the myth that it wasn't released because it sucks. It was actually tanked by Marvel executive and eventual Marvel Studios co-founder Avi Arad who thought it was charming, but too low budget.

If you're the kind of person who can appreciate campy weirdness, Corman's Fantastic Four is a faithful but threadbare attempt to adapt the sci-fi fueled FF to the screen on a micro budget. Above all, it's a labor of love made by a cast and crew who truly cared about the movie they were making despite the odds against them. If you'd rather, you can check out the 2016 documentary on the film, Doomed!: The Untold Story of Roger Corman's The Fantastic Four.

1. The Punisher (1989)

(Image credit: New World Pictures)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: Critics 25%, Audience 33%

I'll admit, I'm actually not much of a Punisher fan in comics. On the other hand, I'm a huge sucker for a high-octane '80s action movie, and Frank Castle's first film adaptation, starring Dolph Lundgren in the title role, is one hell of a ripper. Frankly (pun intended) 1989's The Punisher may be the most sincerely good movie on our list, and the most worthy of an actual critical reevaluation through nostalgic modern eyes despite is abysmally low ratings.

No, it doesn't quite feel like the comics (there's not much of a skull logo, for example). And yes, Dolph Lundgren turns in exactly the kind of stone-faced, baritone performance one might expect. But the action is kick-ass, the plot is easy to follow in the way a good action flick should be, and above all else, it's got one of the most visually stylish final fights of its entire decade. Definitely give this one a watch.

