The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and more

Gen V season 2

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The second season of The Boys spin-off (Gen V season 2) returns this week, and much has changed at Godolkin University. With Homelander now effectively controlling the government and a war looming between humans and Supes, things are looking bleak for Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), and Jordan Li (London Thor/Derek Luh), who have spent the intervening months imprisoned by Vought International. There's a new Dean named Cipher (Midnight Mass's Hamish Linklater), and the mood on the campus has grown increasingly reactionary.

Gen V's second season comes in the wake of the tragic passing of Andre Anderson actor Chance Perdomo. His absence is explained early on in a run of episodes that feel darker and more melancholy than before, but no less entertaining.

Black Rabbit

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Jude Law and Jason Bateman star as two mismatched brothers in this new miniseries. Jake (Law) is the hard-working owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge that looks set to make it big. His life is thrown into chaos, however, by the unexpected reappearance of his brother Vince (Bateman), who owes a lot of money to some very bad people.

Created and executive produced by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, with Jason Bateman himself directing the first two (of eight) episodes, this looks like a fast-paced and exciting crime thriller. The bond between the two brothers is key, with Jake striving to look out for his wayward sibling. Will he be able to keep the Black Rabbit? And will they both make it out alive? Find out when the full series drops onto Netflix on September 18.

Warfare

(Image credit: A24)

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

Alex Garland clearly has war on his mind right now. Last year's terrifically tense Civil War took place in a near-future United States riven with conflict. Warfare, co-written and co-directed with Ray Mendoza, hits even closer to home. Based on Mendoza's own experiences as a Navy SEAL during the Iraq War, it's an almost real-time thriller that places you on the ground with a squad of soldiers in the heat of battle.

Warfare isn't about probing the moral complexities of the conflict. It's about evoking the nerve-shredding terror of what it's like to actually be in battle as it's happening. With a terrific cast that includes Will Poulter, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Joseph Quinn, this is a war movie like no other and one that will leave you breathless and horrified in equal measure.

Tulsa King season 3

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight "The General" Manfredi for the third season of Taylor Sheridan's mega-hit crime thriller. Manfredi is a Mafia capo who was released from prison and dispatched to Tulsa to set up new criminal operations there. The second season ended with him kidnapped by some masked gunmen, but don't worry too much about that – it's not long before he is free and looking to get into the alcohol trade. That brings him to the attention of a new, enemy, however in the form of Robert Patrick's old school gangster, Jeremiah Dunmire.

Tulsa King is as brash and entertainingly silly as ever. The cast remains exceptional, with Frank Grillo back as Bill Bevilaqua and Samuel L. Jackson also joining the fray. Tulsa King was Paramount Plus's best-performing original series last year, and the new run looks like it's going to be even bigger and – hopefully – better.

Cobweb

(Image credit: Lionsgate UK)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Young Peter (Woody Norman) is having a hard time of it. He's being bullied at school and his parents – Mark (Homelander actor Antony Starr) and Carol (Lizzy Caplan) are extremely strict. When he starts to hear voices in the walls he's initially creeped out, but then starts to believe that he has made a friend in the mysterious, ghostly Sarah. Is he being manipulated? And can teacher Miss Devine (Cleopatra Coleman) save him from both earthly and supernatural threats?

Cobweb is an old fashioned chiller that's ideal viewing for horror fans in the run up to Halloween. Sure, seasoned viewers will see its twists and turns coming, but the cast is strong and there's enough creepy vibes and jump scares to make it well worth sticking on your watch list.

High Potential season 2

(Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Available: UK/US

Where to watch: Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK)

Kaitlin Olson returns as mom-turned-detective Morgan Gillory in the second season of this likeable crime thriller. Morgan was working as a cleaner when she accidentally stumbled onto a mystery in season 1. Blessed with a genius intellect, however, it rapidly became clear that she was exactly what the LAPD needed to solve the case. Now a police consultant, working alongside detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), she helps solve crimes while also searching for her lost love – and the father of her child – Roman.

This second season has a stronger arc than the first run, with Morgan now on the case of a serial killer who is almost as smart as she is. Will she be able to stop the sinister Game Maker (David Giuntoli) from leaving a trail of bodies around Los Angeles? There's only one way to find out...

