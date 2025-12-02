6 of the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more (December 2–December 7)

Welcome to another instalment of our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies. On this page you'll find six recommendations for the hottest films and TV shows that are available to watch right now across a range of the best streaming services.

As we move into December we're starting to see the first hints of Christmas, with new Michelle Pfeiffer flick Oh. What. Fun. heading to Netflix. But don't worry if – like me – you haven't bought a single present, yet. There's also new western The Abandons, another terrific episode of Pluribus, and crime caper Caught Stealing to watch.

That's not all, as this is another busy week.

The Abandons

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter returns to TV with another gritty drama – this time a star-packed western. Game of Thrones' Lena Headey plays Fiona Nolan, a devout woman living on a cattle ranch in rural Oregon in the 1850s along with four adopted orphans. When the wealthy and aristocratic Van Ness family arrives, however, she stands to lose everything.

Standing against her is Constance Van Ness – played by the great Gillian Anderson. Constance has inherited a fortune thanks to her late husband's mining empire – and she will do anything to grow her interests. Unfortunately, that could spell disaster for Nolan and her family. The Abandons is a tale of murder and revenge, but also romance, faith, and the lengths that people will go to to protect their families..

Oh. What. Fun.

(Image credit: Alisha Wetherill/Prime)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

Michelle Pfeiffer stars in this Christmas comedy. Claudia Clauster (we see what they did there...) is a mother and grandmother who is feeling increasingly wrung out from all the unacknowledged effort that she puts into making the holiday period a magical experience every year. Sick of her good work going unrecognized, she decides to do something for herself and sets off on a solo adventure. Unfortunately, her family prove to be utterly useless at looking after themselves and chaos ensues.

Pfeiffer heads up a star-packed cast that also includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Danielle Brooks, Denis Leary, Jason Schwartzman, and Joan Chen. It's still pretty early in the month but if you need something to kickstart your Christmas spirit, this could be just the thing.

The Roses

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures / Hulu)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The comedies are coming thick and fast this week. Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman play Theo and Ivy Rose, a highly successful couple whose picture perfect relationship starts to crumble as their fortunes change. Growing frustrated with each other, their relationship becomes outright toxic. Can anything save them?

If you're expecting a feel-good Christmas comedy then go for Oh. What. Fun instead – The Roses is a bitter, bleak, and vicious dark comedy based Warren Adler's novel The War of the Roses, which was previously filmed in 1989. The acting talent is undeniable – not just Cumberbatch and Colman, but also Andy Samberg, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kate McKinnon – but its sardonic spirit may not be for everyone.

Pluribus episode 6

(Image credit: Apple)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV

As we hit the halfway point of the first season, it's clear that Pluribus is shaping up to be one of the year's finest television shows. Last week's episode 5 ended with Carol discovering what she believes is a dark secret behind what the Joined are up to. So is she finally about to expose proof that they are evil after all? The truth is somewhat more complicated than that...

It's rare that a show is as genuinely unpredictable as Pluribus. Rhea Seehorn continues to be utterly magnetic as Carol Sturka, a bitter and uneasy sort-of-hero whose all-or-nothing quest to retain her individuality increasingly feels as troubling as the motives of the freaky new hive mind that has overwhelmed humanity. Where this is all going is anyone's guess, but it's been a helluva ride so far.

Caught Stealing

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Available: US

Where to watch: Netflix

Darren Aronofsky's crime caper marks another winning lead role for Elvis-star Austin Butler. He plays Henry "Hank" Thompson, a former star baseball player whose career ended following a drunken car crash. Now working as a bartender, he inadvertently falls foul of a pair of Russian gangsters when his friend Russ (Doctor Who and House of the Dragon star Matt Smith, rocking a mean mohawk) asks him to look after his cat. It turns out that Russ is a drug dealer – and he's made some very dangerous enemies.

Set in the 1990s, Caught Stealing is a darkly comic adventure based on Charlie Huston's 2004 novel. It marks a welcome change of pace for Aronofsky following The Whale and Mother! and a film that is both genuinely funny and edge-of-your-seat gripping.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

The trial of Sean Combs AKA rapper Diddy has commanded headlines around the world this year. This four-part documentary (which counts one of Diddy's rap rivals, 50 Cent, as an executive producer) charts his meteoric rise and dramatic fall, with contributions from many of his contemporaries in the hip-hop community.

The early instalments delve into Combs' troubled early life and quest to be noticed as an artist through to the founding of his company Bad Boy Entertainment. But it's the second half of the story that has become infamous, with the rapper found guilty earlier this year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Yes, it's another Netflix true crime doc, but The Reckoning is well-made, giving the audience a genuine insight into a case that has captured the public imagination.

