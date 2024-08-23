The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations, and there's plenty to get stuck into this week (especially if you're in the UK and have a long weekend ahead of you…). First up, Pachinko, one of Apple TV Plus' best shows, is back for season 2, which sees us reunite with the family at the end of World War 2. Meanwhile, US Netflix subscribers can now add The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Interview with the Vampire (along with a bunch of other AMC series) to their watchlists, while UK viewers can tune into another Walking Dead spin-off, Dead City, on NOW.

Over on Disney Plus, legendary filmmaker James Cameron narrates National Geographic's new ocean documentary OceanXplorers. And, as for movies, US audiences can watch road trip comedy Drive-Away Dolls on Prime Video, while UK subscribers can tune into horror prequel Orphan: First Kill on Netflix.

Pachinko season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

One of Apple TV Plus' most underrated shows is back for season 2. Based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko follows four generations of a Korean family between 1915 and 1989, following them from Korea to Japan to the US. In season 2, it's now 1945, and matriarch Sunja (Youn Yuh-jung) is prepared to do anything to ensure her family's survival. The first episode is available to stream now, with the rest of the episodes dropping every Friday.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

(Image credit: AMC)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Ahead of the season 2 premiere next month, get up to speed with the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on Netflix. The spin-off sees Norman Reedus as the titular character – and, this time, he's taking Europe (by accident…). After he washes ashore in France, Daryl is keen to work out how and why he ended up there, and to return home to the US. As he travels through France, though, he meets several new faces who risk complicating his plans…

Interview with the Vampire season 1

(Image credit: AMC)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Based on Ann Rice's novels (which were previously adapted into a movie in 1994, starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt), the show follows the life of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and his relationship with the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), as he recounts his story to a journalist in the present day. The story kicks off in 1910 in New Orleans, when the pair first meet. UK viewers can watch the series on BBC iPlayer.

Drive-Away Dolls

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Margaret Qualley stars as party girl Jamie in Drive-Away Dolls, the latest movie from one-half of the Coen brothers. After yet another breakup, she and her straight-laced friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) head off on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee in search of a fresh start – but things quickly go off the rails when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals after a mix-up at the car rental office, and the discovery of a mysterious case in the trunk of their new ride…

The Walking Dead: Dead City

(Image credit: AMC/Peter Kramer)

Available: UK

Watch now: NOW

Viewers across the pond don't miss out on The Walking Dead spin-offs, either. After airing in the US last year, The Walking Dead: Dead City is finally streaming on NOW in the UK. The spin-off sees the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel to Manhattan, which is cut off from the US mainland, as they attempt to find Maggie's kidnapped son, Hershel.

OceanXplorers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

New National Geographic documentary series OceanXplorer is narrated (and executive produced) by James Cameron and follows the titular research ship, which is equipped with submersibles that can dive up to 3,280 feet, a helicopter, and multiple marine science laboratories. Across six episodes, the OceanXplorer travels to some of the most remote and uncharted parts of the ocean, from the Arctic to the Caribbean.

Orphan: First Kill

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

Orphan prequel First Kill is now streaming on Netflix after releasing simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount Plus back in 2022. Isabelle Fuhrman is back as Esther, and the movie follows her escape from a psychiatric facility in Estonia and her journey to the US by way of impersonating a wealthy family's missing daughter. Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, and Shogun's Hiro Kanagawa also star.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.