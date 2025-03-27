6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 28 - 30)

Our list for the best new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming this week includes an Oscar 2025 nominee, a prequel to a Disney classic, and a candidate for one of the best comedy shows of the year. We've made it our mission to help you find the perfect watch for this weekend among the best streaming services, so here are some first-rate recommendations.

With April already around the corner, we've had three months of new streaming releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, and some titles have definitely stood out. From Netflix's recent hit Adolescence and Severance season 2, to the ongoing season 3 of Max's The White Lotus and Disney Plus' Daredevil: Born Again, we haven't been short of options this year, and there is more on the way.

Whether you are looking for an independent film to broaden your horizons or just something to pass the time with, we've selected 6 new movies and shows that are worth a watch. We've found something for every mood you might be in, while we keep an eye on new TV shows coming up and new upcoming movies releasing both in theaters and on streaming.

Below, we narrow down the best new movies and TV shows released from each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover.

New movies

A Complete Unknown (Hulu)

Following the release of Anora last week, Hulu just added another Oscar 2025 nominee to its catalog, and it's a must-watch. A Complete Unknown sees Timothée Chalamet transform into the legendary singer, songwriter, and Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan. The story focuses on Dylan through his earliest folk music success and until his moment of defiance at the Newport Folk Festival, where he created controversy for using electric instruments.

With Monica Barbaro paying iconic singer Joan Baez, Edward Norton as Peter Seeger, and Elle Fanning as Dylan's girlfriend Sylvie Russo (based on Suze Rotolo), the film takes us back to an essential moment in the history of music, as well as American history. Chalamet shines as the lead star, nailing Dylan's voice and proving he is still one of Hollywood's most talented young actors.

The Life List (Netflix)

After the success of Purple Hearts and Carry-On, Sofia Carson is back on Netflix with a new romantic movie, which adds a lot of family drama into the mix too. The Life List follows a young woman named Alex Rose, who ges on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, as her mother planned before she passed.

With the help of an unusually handsome lawyer, she works hard to complete all the challenges, realizing what was missing in her life. In this emotional journey, she will learn important life lessons, discover buried family secrets and even find romance.

Queer (Max)

After blowing our minds with the intensely entertaining Challengers, Luca Guadagnino quickly swapped 21st Century tennis courts for the streets of Mexico City in the '50s for the excellent Queer. The film is now available to stream on Max, and it's one to have in your radar if you're in the mood for something daring, captivating, and extremely intimate.

Based on the 1995 novella of the same name by William S. Burroughs, the story focuses on William Lee (played by James Bond star Daniel Craig), a lonely American expat moving between bars and hotel rooms searching for someone to warm his bed. Enter Eugene Allerton (played by Drew Starkey), a younger, discharged US Navy serviceman, who catches his eye one night.

Guadagnino continues to explore desire in a beautiful way, with stunning performances and some *very* steamy scenes. You have been warned.

Holland (Prime Video)

Looking for something completely unpredictable and unhinged? Prime Video released this week a new movie starring Nicole Kidman and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, and it might surprise you.

Mimi Cave's Holland follows meticulous teacher and homemaker Nancy Vandergroot, as her picture-perfect suburban life, with her community pillar husband and accomplished son, start to crumble beneath her feet. With the help of a colleague, played by Gael García Bernal, Nancy uncovers a secret that will change her life forever.

It's giving Don't Worry Darling and Stepford Wives vibes, but to say more would spoil the fun.

Mufasa (Disney Plus)

Did we really need a prequel to The Lion King? Probably not, but that doesn't mean Mufasa: The Lion King is not a great watch all the same. The film is now available to stream on Disney Plus, so you should give it a chance.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the movie tells the origin stories of Mufasa (voiced by Aaron Pierre) and his brother Scar (voiced by Kelvin Harrison Jr.) prior to the events of The Lion King. It explores the early life and formative years of the titular character, who goes from being an orphaned cub to a respected king.

Some actors reprised their roles from 2019's The Lion King, including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumba, Billy Eichner as Timon, and John Kani as Rafiki. Newcomers include Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Taka's mother, and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of Nala and Simba.

New TV shows

The Studio — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If you've always wanted to know how movie studios work behind the scenes, you should probably add Seth Rogen's new show to your watchlist. Apple TV Plus' The Studio follows the newly appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios, Matt Remick, as he struggles to keep the business alive. Helped by his team of executives, Matt battles his own insecurities as he deals with narcissistic artists who care too much and corporate overlords who don't care enough. Can Matt find the balance between the two?

Through parties, set visits, casting auditions, marketing meetings, award shows, and more, the series opens a unique window into the film industry, and it's as fascinating as deliciously entertaining.

