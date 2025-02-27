6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Feb 28 - Mar 2)

Are you looking for the best new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming this weekend? We've got you covered. As we leave February behind and start a brand-new month, there are a few titles landing on the best streaming services that deserve your attention, from new episodes of your favorite TV shows to an exciting new Japanese action movie on Netflix.

After exploring the newest releases on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV Plus, we've compiled this list of titles that should be on your radar this weekend. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly watch or a bloody and violent action spectacle, there's something for everyone on this list.

This 2025 has already delivered a lot of streaming gems, from Max's season 3 of The White Lotus to Netflix's brilliant spy thriller The Night Agent season 2, and there are already a lot of highly anticipated new TV shows coming up in the next few months. There is plenty to be excited about, so get your watchlist ready.

This week, we keep following the mysteries of Severance season 2 on Apple TV Plus, while diving into the bloody live-action adaptation Demon City on Netflix, and discovering the shocking real-life case of Ruby Franke on Hulu. We're only two months into the year, but the options are already exceptional.

Below, we narrow down the best new movies and TV shows released from each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover.

New movies

Demon City (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

This live-action adaptation of Masamichi Kawabe's manga Oni-Goroshi promises blood, violence, and deliciously brutal entertainment. Available to watch on Netflix from this week, Demon City follows skilled hitman Shuhei Sakata as he seeks vengeance after losing his wife and daughter. Sakata is facing an organization of masked criminals who control the city of Shinjo from the shadows, and their methods are definitely terrifying.

Child's Play (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

This horror icon from the 1980s came back in 2019 for a fun remake, which has been added to Max's streaming library this weekend. Starring Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry, Child's Play follows a kid who receives a Buddi doll from his mother after moving to a new city. Far from becoming an emotional support toy, the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own and starts a murdering spree. A modern twist on the Child's Play franchise, this movie brought back the evil Chucky (voiced by the one and only Mark Hamill) for a deliciously wicked new story with a modern twist.

New TV shows

Invincible season 3 episode 6 (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Invincible season 3 was released in early February on Prime Video, with episodes landing on streaming every Thursday. This week, make sure you tune in for episode 6, titled 'All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry', as the new season of the beloved animated show reaches a new peak. As fans know, the new episodes of Invincible follow Mark Grayson after the epic ending of season 2, where he defeated his nemesis Angstrom Levy. Now more aggressive and isolated, Mark's story is taking a darker turn. Created by Robert Kirkman, this is one of the best superhero shows around right now.

Win or Lose (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

You can now watch the first four episodes of Pixar Animation Studios' first-ever original series, Win or Lose, which is a perfect watch for audiences of all ages. The show follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. With Pixar's recognisable animation style, the series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character with funny, emotional, and unique perspectives.

Severance season 2 episode 7 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

If you've been following Severance season 2, you know there are still more questions than answers on the table. That's just something you have to accept about the Apple TV Plus show. However, we seem to be getting somewhere in Mark's investigations around Lumon and Mrs. Casey (or Gemma), with this week's episode delivering some of the most impactful moments yet. The episode is called 'Chikhai Bardo', which in Tibetan Buddhist tradition refers to one of six states of consciousness in life and death. Get ready for some more weirdness.

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If you fancy a documentary this weekend, Hulu has a fascinating new release for you. Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke follows one of the most mediatic and controversial cases of child abuse in recent years, with the main victims talking in front of the camera for the first time. It all started when popular vlogger Ruby Franke was arrested in August 2023 after falsely documenting for years her wholesome and happy family life to her 2.5 million subscribers on Youtube. In this documentary series, the Franke family speaks in detail about their experience, revealing unseen footage.

