The new Lego Star Wars show features the most bizarre crossover yet in a galaxy far, far away: Obi-Wan and Knights of the Old Republic's Darth Revan

Despite being hugely popular in both Star Wars graphic novels and video games, Darth Revan has never really shown up in on-screen projects, until now. In a bizarre turn of events, the Sith will feature in Disney Plus' upcoming series, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past.

The official Star Wars page shared a clip from the upcoming four-part special on Twitter, showing Obi-Wan Kenobi teaming up with none other than Darth Revan. The clip shows Sig Greebling and co. break into Obi-Wan's lair, but the Jedi catches them in the act. "Hello there. Darth Revan and I were wondering who'd blasted their way into our fortress," says Lego Obi-Wan.

Although we don't hear Darth Revan speak during the clip, the show does seem to be poking fun at the Sith's lack of screen time in the Star Wars franchise so far. As the evil duo approaches, Sig says, "Obi-Wan Kenobi, big fan… And, Darth Revan, not as familiar with your work. But, based on your clothes, I'm thinking, Old Republic?" Revan then whips out his red saber, and the two sides begin to fight. Watch the full clip below.

Hello there, Darth Revan.LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, a four-piece special event, arrives September 19, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Gq6EPlBhALSeptember 4, 2025

Revan has never really played a huge part on-screen, despite being mentioned in passing. The character, alongside Darth Bane, was supposed to appear in an episode of the Clone Wars animated series, but that never came to fruition.

Nevertheless, fans are excited to finally see him on screen, even if he is made of blocky plastic. "This is about to be so peak," replied one fan, and another added, "Putting Revan in a storyline about bad guys becoming good guys and good guys becoming bad guys is actually perfect."

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past acts as season 2 to Disney's 2024 show Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, welcoming back Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling and Tony Revolori as Darth Dev. The two "must combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to stop it," reads the official synopsis. "Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala, and Servo, they will journey into the deepest corners of LEGO Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before."

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past lands on Disney Plus on September 19.