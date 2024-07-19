The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto had no idea about that major Star Wars cameo until he saw the finale
He was just as surprised as you
The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto was also taken by surprise by that major Star Wars cameo in the finale.
Now, the following will delve into major spoilers for The Acolyte episode 8, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
If you're still reading, then you'll know the finale featured a huge shock dark side cameo: Darth Plagueis. He's eventually the Master of Darth Sidious, AKA Emperor Palpatine, but it seems he's currently living on the same island as Qimir.
"Oh man. At this point I cannot confirm or deny if that's Darth Plagueis," Jacinto told Entertainment Weekly (though, showrunner Leslye Headland has confirmed the Sith Lord is indeed who we think in an interview with Collider). "But I will say this: I am experiencing that as purely as a viewer. I did not know that that was going to happen. I saw all eight episodes months ago, and that specific moment was blacked out and I never thought anything of it. I was like, 'Okay, it was just unfinished CGI or something.'
"And then it wasn't until the finale that I just watched that I see that moment come to full fruition and I was like, 'What?!'" he continued. "So I need to talk to Leslye and see what are the implications of this roommate that I possibly have. I have so many questions just like you, if that's the case. I mean, it was always rumored with fans, but I am experiencing it just like a viewer."
It remains to be seen how Plagueis's introduction will affect The Acolyte moving forward – at the moment, the show has not been renewed for a season 2. One theory, though, is that Senator Rayencourt is actually Darth Tenebrous, Plagueis's Master, which could certainly shake things up.
The Acolyte is streaming on Disney Plus now.
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.