Original Clone Wars animated series creator suggests he would return to Star Wars for a live-action Asajj Ventress project: "That would be an interesting conversation"

The creator of the original animated Clone Wars series has hinted he'd return to Star Wars if Asajj Ventress was ever brought into live-action.

Genndy Tartakovsky developed and directed the first Clone Wars show, which was released in 2003 and is no longer considered canon in favor of the 3D animated The Clone Wars.

It was in the original Clone Wars show, though, that Ventress was first introduced. We've seen her plenty of times since then, but never in a live-action project.

"If she becomes live action, super cool," Tartakovsky told Inverse. "And, if they ask me to do it, that would be an interesting conversation."

Ventress was most recently seen in the animated anthology show Tales of the Underworld, which resurrected her following her death in the novel Dark Disciple.

It's unclear when she might show up again, though, if she was to make the jump to live-action, appearing in Ahsoka season 2 would make a lot of sense – Ventress has a history with Snips thanks to their adventures in The Clone Wars.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will bring the beloved duo to the big screen for the first time. Ahsoka season 2 is also expected next year, and, after that, the countdown begins for Shawn Levy's Starfighter, which stars Ryan Gosling, Mia Goth, and Matt Smith.

