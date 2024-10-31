There was originally a major Obi-Wan twist in The Phantom Menace that would've changed the way we watch Star Wars: A New Hope

There was originally going to be a major twist in The Phantom Menace involving Obi-Wan Kenobi that would've changed everything – but it was changed last minute by George Lucas.

Reflecting on the first prequel movie's 25th anniversary, artist Iain McCaig spoke to StarWars.com all about the movie, and revealed the planned twist that would've seen Obi-Wan and his Master Qui-Gon Jinn trade places.

"For a time, the older Jedi was named Obi-Wan and the younger Jedi was named Qui-Gon," McCaig shared. "It was very poignant that at the end, as Obi-Wan dies and Qui-Gon defeats Darth Maul and stays with his Master as he passes away, he not only takes on his Master's quest, but he takes on his name. Qui-Gon becomes Obi-Wan. That's why when you see Alec Guinness in A New Hope, he puts his hood down and goes, 'Obi-Wan? Now that's a name I’ve not heard…' Because he's not Obi-Wan, he's Qui-Gon. And right at the end, George changed it."

If this change had made it to the screen, it would've made the moment Obi-Wan introduces himself to Luke Skywalker in A New Hope all the more emotional – and it would even have had a trickle down effect on the sequel trilogy, too, considering Han and Leia named their son Ben after Obi-Wan.

