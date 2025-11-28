Fan-made Rogue One archive is a treasure trove of information on the Star Wars movie, including over 35 deleted scenes and moments

If the critically-acclaimed Andor season 2 left you eager to revisit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story again, you can do more than just give it a rewatch – thanks to an incredible fan-made archive, you can also discover a treasure trove of information on the Star Wars movie, including over 35 deleted scenes and moments.

Named Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Archive, the archive offers the opportunity to watch the beloved film in a different light.

"This project started as just a late night investigation into why the Rogue One trailers and TV Spots had so many shots that didn't appear in the finished film," wrote the site's creator on the description, "and as with all things I work on it ended up getting out of control and ultimately becoming an archive of material related to Rogue One A Star Wars Story."

The website includes "a detailed run-down of the deleted and alternative scenes, production photos, concept art, promotional material, video and audio material and interviews", putting together all the missing pieces of Gareth Edwards' film.

Each scene and shot analyzed includes the source, a description and a brief speculation about why the moment was changed or removed from the final cut of the film.

In one example, we can see K-2SO disappearing from the background of a shot featuring the Rebel troopers and the Guardians in an Imperial Cargo Shuttle. In another one, the site compares some behind-the-scenes footage with the final version of the film, finding an unreleased scene where Jyn and Cassian fight two Stormtroopers guarding the vault door. In the same scene of the finished film, K-2SO simply knocks out a security officer.

If you're loving these fun facts from the movie, you are in for a treat with this archive, as you can likely spend hours reading through all its findings.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian and Grogu, starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on May 22, 2026.

In the meantime, see everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.