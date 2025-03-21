The Severance season 2 finale is so perfect that we don't need season 3

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Severance season 2 finale.

Severance is a show full of impossible choices, and nowhere is that more clear than in the season two finale. Should Mark trust Harmony Cobel? Should Mark's innie save his outie's wife at the cost of his own love? And should Lumon Industries invest in more security for the severed floor, budget be damned?

The one constant that die hard fans of this Apple TV Plus masterpiece haven't questioned is the desire for new episodes. That three year gap between seasons one and two was even more cruel than Lumon itself, yet it's hard to imagine where Severance could go next in a potential third season without undermining everything that went down in the season two finale.

I know, I know. You want answers, especially given what happens in that very last shot. But thematically speaking, it's hard to imagine a better series finale, no matter how much we might want more. And it's not like the show has been holding its cards back completely.

Slow revelations

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Throughout its sophomore outing, Severance revealed its secrets even quicker than the gang refined macrodata. That's unusual for a puzzle box series of this nature, especially in the streaming era where mysteries are often dangled in front of us for an excruciating amount of time.

But that long season break aside, Severance hasn't followed suit, instead divulging everything from Mark's reintegration and the truth behind Helly's "lies" to Gemma's whereabouts and what 'Cold Harbor' really means, not to mention who invented Lumon's severing process in the first place.

In doing so, Severance freed itself to focus on the core of its story throughout this near feature-length long finale, a finale that feels suspiciously like the end, despite how successful the show continues to be.

The tenth episode of season two begins with innie Mark and outie Mark finally meeting at last via video tapes they record for each other. The result gives new meaning to the term "one-sided conversation" as the two Marks try and reconcile to forge a future that works for them both. Except outie Mark only cares about one thing and that's his wife, Gemma, who still needs to be rescued from Lumon's facility where she's tortured to the verge of death.

It's an understandable goal, for sure. Who wouldn't want to save their wife, especially after her death was faked by the very company who employed you when the grief of that loss became too much? But to rescue Gemma, outie Mark asks too much of his innie.

Innie Mark is indispensable because he can reach areas of the facility that outie Mark cannot, but if the plan succeeds, all the innies, including Mark and Helly, will likely be erased, which means they'll be gone forever. So by helping his outie reunite with Gemma, the love of his life, innie Mark will lose the love of his life, his Gemma.

What's worse is that outie Mark doesn't really take that into account. He's so obsessed with what he needs that he doesn't think of the sacrifice his innie would be making. So when innie Mark inevitably begins to question the plan and push back, outie Mark dismisses him entirely. And in doing so, he essentially becomes part of the wider machine that has suppressed the innies all along – even if his intentions are nobler – because the result is the same.

What innie Mark wants doesn't matter, as long as outie Mark gets what he wants. Except, it does. It matters a great deal, in fact. And in a deserved twist of fate, innie Mark becomes the one who matters most, not his outie, once the plan is underway.

The final file

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Back at Lumon, innie Mark finishes the 'Cold Harbor' procedure, his 25th file. That means the experiment on Gemma is coming to an end, so Lumon throw a celebration that's even wilder than the dance party from season one. An entire marching band appears, led by Milchick, which is intense to say the least. Seeing the cold inhuman horror of Lumon in such a bizarre, celebratory fashion convinces Mark to run off and save Gemma, using the band as a diversion.

As Helly and then Dylan appear to help keep Milchick busy, Mark stumbles across Mr. Drummond and Lorne, a severed employee from the Mammalians Nurturable division. The pair are getting ready to sacrifice a goat, for reasons, but it's Drummond who ends up dying in the clean, sanitized lift down from the severed floor of Lumon – and it's just as well because outie Mark needs Drummond's blood to enter Gemma's cell once his mind takes control on the next floor.

And then it happens. What Severance has been building towards this entire time. Mark, the original Mark, is finally reunited with his wife, and not as an innie with 25 different personalities, but his actual wife with her mind intact. It's an incredibly moving moment, especially after we learned so much of their history together in the 'Chikhai Bardo' episode three weeks prior.

Finally, the happy ending we've longed for. Or is it? Gemma has been freed from unimaginable torture, released back into the outside world after two years of endless pain and torment. But in another cruel twist, Gemma's reunion with her husband is cut short when Helly shows up, causing innie Mark to hesitate.

Should he escape Lumon with his outie's wife and risk losing his actual life for good? Or should innie Mark stay behind with Helly, his love, and try to survive somehow in Lumon? The odds aren't good either way. Because yes, the original Mark could betray him and prevent outie Mark from returning, but remaining at Lumon risks torture or worst. He did help kill an employee, after all, and Milchick is pissed to say the least.

Most people watching are probably rooting for Mark to escape in that moment. Better to live in the real world with your one true love than face almost certain doom with your other true love in the bowels of this capitalist hellscape. But Mark, innie Mark, chooses Helly, grabbing her hand as they run through the pristine hallways of Lumon while Gemma watches from outside, helpless to lose her husband all over again.

The end?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

It's a frustrating end to say the least, especially without confirmation that season three is even happening. But it's the ending that stays true to what Severance has always been trying to do, and if this really is the absolute end, I can't think of a better way for it to go.

Justice has been served now that Gemma, who's always been entirely innocent, is free to restart her life again, and justice has also been served for innie Mark too. His entire existence was created in the service of others, so for the first time in his two years of life, innie Mark has taken fate into his own hands, choosing his love and his destiny over everyone else's. It's only fair given that he was the one who did all the hard work in the end, killing Drummond and guiding Gemma to the exit.

Will this decision end well for innie Mark? Probably not. Lumon will almost certainly try to delete him or torture him like they did to Gemma. Whether they might actually succeed is a question for either season three or our imaginations. But if Mark's innie was going to die either way, at least he goes out fighting with Helly's innie by his side. And most importantly of all, it was his choice, as impossible as it seems.

The focus of Severance has always been on the innies, primarily, and their struggles inside Lumon, so it feels right that innie Mark was the one who got to make that impossible call in the end. Just like Dylan saying "fuck you" to Milchick and Helly inspiring other innies to rise up, the gang were finally able to take their own lives into their own hands, which is what we've actually wanted all along, even if it did play out differently than we might have hoped for.

A third season could take that all away again and inflict more suffering on our beloved innies. But if the show ended here, it would do so with that final, open-ended shot, which is probably the happiest ending we could hope for.

The only decision left now might be the most impossible one of all. Should Apple renew the series, their most watched ever, while the demand is still there, or should they end it here on a high that might frustrate, but makes the most sense for the characters we love? I know what I would choose.

