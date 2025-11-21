Stranger Things season 5 has the "most violent death" yet, so get ready to have your heart ripped out of your chest

A warning for the squeamish: Stranger Things season 5 has "the most violent death" in the Netflix show's history.

While creators Matt and Ross Duffer feel the final season might not be as outwardly violent as past entries, they told The Times, "I would say season five is not as violent as season four, but it has the most violent death of any season."

Stranger Things certainly hasn't been shy about putting people six feet under. According to some sources such as the Stranger Things Wiki on Fandom, over 800 deaths – from background characters to more prominent names – have met their end over the course of the first four seasons.

Among the most prominent are Barb, the bespectacled redhead who kickstarted the first season's Upside Down mystery in Hawkins and Joseph Quinn's rockin' Eddie Munson, who is swamped by Demobats in the fourth season.

Even though tragedy might await the Hellfire Club, we can rest easy in the knowledge that – according to director Shawn Levy, anyway – Stranger Things ends on a high. So, fingers crossed we won't see any Game of Thrones-style backlash come the finale on New Year's Eve.

"Having watched the final version of the final episode of the final season of Stranger Things, it is a masterpiece. The Duffers have stuck that landing. So 10 out of 10 perfect," Levy told Collider.

Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1 hits Netflix on November 26.

