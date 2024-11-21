Silo season 2 stars discuss how the hit Apple sci-fi series changes things up from the books: "I was like, I’m going to die"

Last week, one of the best Apple TV shows returned to our screens as Silo season 2 kicked off. The dramatic first episode saw Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) explore another silo, coming across a mysterious stranger hiding behind a locked door, a man known by the name Solo (Steve Zahn). It was quite the opening, but as our very own Silo season 2 review suggests, the series will get even better as it continues.

This week we return to the show's original silo, which was only featured in flashback scenes in episode 1. So, if you were wondering what is happening back at home as Juliette ventures outside, with episode 2 you will get your answers.

Of course, you could have looked to author Hugh Howey's trilogy of novels for clues as to what to expect from Silo season 2. However, as the show's cast emphasized to GamesRadar+ in a recent interview, showrunner Graham Yost has significantly switched things up.

For example, episode 2 reunites us with Harriet Walter's electrical engineer Martha Walker, who is somewhat of a parental figure to Juliette. As the actor tells us, in the books her character is a man which means she didn't really look to the trilogy for inspiration: "I couldn't get much of of that so I was free to invent really," Walter says.

We see Martha reunite with Carla (Clare Perkins), her ex-wife from the supply department who she previously hadn't seen in 25 years. The pair did share a brief scene together in the finale of season 1, but here their relationship is further explored.

For Perkins, it was quite the opportunity given that in the books Carla dies, as she reveals: "I was like 'I'm going to die, at some point I will die'. So I remember saying that to the producers and they told me 'we are kind of doing the book but doing it our own way'. So they are stringing out my life [laughs]! It's been great, the journey of the characters has been really enjoyable to play."

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Both Martha and Carla become wrapped up with the rebellion that is kicking off in the original silo, as the residents are calling out for the truth about what happened to Juliette. Never before have they seen someone "walk over the hill" as usually when a person goes outside, they swiftly pass away.

Also playing a key role in the rebellion is Shane McRae's Knox, the head of mechanical who was previously Juliette's boss. The character only had a small role to play in the first season but here plays a pivotal part, which has been expanded upon from the novels.

McRae tells us reading the scripts for season 2 then therefore felt "like Christmas" as he reveals: "When I talked to Graham [Yost] when he was first pitching the show to me, he mentioned that in season 2 Knox is going to have a bigger role to play. But you know, you never know what's going to happen. So it was like Christmas when I got to read the scripts for the first time. I don't think I've ever been more excited. I just was flying through them, thinking, I get to do this, this is everything as an actor you want to do."

Whilst reading the scripts McRae would be texting his co-star Remmie Miller, who plays engineer Shirley, to share his excitement. Just like with Knox, Shirley didn't feature much in the first season but here is one of the leads as she helps to helm the rebel cause, again playing a bigger role than she does in the books.

Miller then was just as delighted as McRae was upon reading the scripts: "We would be texting each other reading it. And then on set we would be like can you believe we get to do this, it's incredible. It truly is jam packed of all moments, high intensity to more tender beautiful ones."

Silo season 2 streams weekly on Apple TV+. Don't miss a beat with our Silo season 2 release schedule.