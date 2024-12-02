Sci-fi fans rejoice: you can now get David Tennant's three seasons of Doctor Who on blu-ray for less than $14

Here's a great deal for sci-fi fans this Cyber Monday. This Doctor Who blu-ray set collects together all of David Tennant's original run as the Time Lord on blu-ray and is available for less than $14.

The box brings together all four seasons (plus specials) of David Tennant's tenure as the Tenth Doctor, from his debut episode 'The Christmas Invasion' to the heartbreaking 'End of Time,' which saw him regenerate into Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor. That's 46 episodes spread over 14 discs, including all time classics like 'Blink' (which featured the terrifying Weeping Angels and is often listed as one of the greatest episodes of TV ever made) and the explosive 'The Stolen Earth'/'Journey's End' two-parter, which saw the Doctor team up with loads of his allies against the Daleks.

If you've become hooked on Doctor Who thanks to the most recent season on Disney Plus, then you might not know where to watch the previous Doctors. Currently, the first 13 seasons of the show are available to stream on Max. If you don't have that, however, and don't want to sign up for another subscription service, then this blu-ray box is a really great way to see one of the most popular Doctors in action – and all for less than the cost of signing up to Max's Ad-Free tier for a month. Plus you get to keep the episodes forever!

Doctor Who: The Complete David Tennant Collection | $25.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - This is a pretty irresistible deal if you're a Doctor Who fan who likes physical media: all four seasons (plus specials) of David Tennant's first stint as the Doctor for less than $14. That's 46 episodes and – coincidentally – a 46% saving. These episodes are not currently on Disney Plus, so this is a great way to get the series. Buy it if: ✅ You're into physical media

✅ You're specifically a fan of the Tenth Doctor

✅ You love classic British sci-fi Don't buy it if: ❌ You're more of a fan of Matt Smith or Ncuti Gatwa! Price Check: Best Buy | Amazon

Should you buy Doctor Who: The Complete David Tennant Collection

Not everyone loves physical media, but we reckon that Blu-rays still have their place. This set collects together all of David Tennant's episodes as the Tenth Doctor into one neat box and is a really good way to get caught up with Britain's greatest sci-fi TV export.

Because this box was released a few years back, the set doesn't include last year's trio of 60th anniversary stories, which featured David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor (if this sounds like gibberish to you, just go with it – it'll make sense on screen!) or the 50th anniversary special 'The Day of the Doctor', which also featured Matt Smith and John Hurt. Despite these absences, this is still a cracking way to get all of Tennant's core episodes, plus some nice bonuses, like the 'Dreamland' animation and a couple of episodes from Doctor Who spinoff The Sarah Jane Adventures, which featured Tennant. It's a great choice for collectors, or if you're looking for a cheap Christmas gift for the Doctor Who fans and Anglophiles in your life.

