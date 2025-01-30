Mysterious new Stranger Things poster suggests something sinister may have happened to Eleven in season 5

As if we weren't already excited enough for Stranger Things season 5, Netflix has released a cryptic missing poster for lead character Eleven.

The poster, posted on Twitter by Netflix with the caption "Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper?," shows a picture of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) along with her details and the last sighting of her. According to the image, Eleven (whose adoptive name is Jane Hooper) was last seen on June 13, 1986 "walking on the sidewalk near Hawkins Highschool where she mysteriously disappeared." Check out the poster below.

Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper? You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Zql24JRxaSJanuary 30, 2025

As we know, season 5 will be set "in the fall of 1987," as per Tudum, which suggests Eleven will be missing in season 5, or at least at the start of it, as the poster states she has been missing since early 1986. We last saw Eleven reuniting with her friends in Hawkins, so where is she now? It is possible that Jim Hooper is once again hiding Eleven for her safety, but there is a chance she could actually be missing and taken to The Upside Down, just as Will Byers was in season 1.

However, fans have already started to decipher the new poster. As found by Twitter user @rekikyancat, when you call the number on the poster, you hear a voicemail from the Hawkins Police Department, which states that the town of Hawkins has been under a strict lockdown following an earthquake – possibly with the one that took place at the end of season 4. The message ends with police urging listeners to provide police with any information related to Eleven’s disappearance.

The next most interesting part of the poster is the fact that Eleven went missing on 06/13/86 – which just so happens to be Friday the 13th. Spooky.

Welcoming back Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and more, Stranger Things season 5 marks the final chapter of the hit Netflix show after premiering 9 years ago.

Stranger Things season 5 will be released this year.