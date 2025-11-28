How well do you know Star Trek?

There's a lot of Star Trek out there, but if you really call yourself a Trekkie then you'll probably absolutely ace our quiz. There's a little Deep Space Nine, a little Voyager, some Next Generation so we're taking you right through it all, but keeping it more old school than Star Trek Discovery or Strange New Worlds.

These are all multiple-choice questions, so it's not the hardest form of quiz we have here at GamesRadar+, but there's plenty to test your knowledge here. Don't forget to let us know how you do in the comments below, and check out our GamesRadar+ Quiz Collection for more quizzes.