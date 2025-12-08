Fallout season 3 expected to start filming next summer as director Jonathan Nolan criticizes TV's "unfortunate trend" of widening the gap between seasons

Ahead of the release of Fallout season 2 next week, the show's executive producer Jonathan Nolan has addressed the timeline for the next installment, and he has great news for fans – filming for the new episodes is expected to start next summer, which could mean a 2027 release date.

"With regards to production, we're hoping to be shooting again next summer," Nolan told IGN. "We'll see if that all comes together, best laid plans, and all. But I'm excited that, though the scope of the show feels undiminished season on season, our incredibly talented cast and crew were able to work quickly enough to get back on the air in a reasonable amount of time.

"I think what's happened with television in terms of taking longer and longer from season to season is an unfortunate trend," he added. "You don't want the show to lose any of its scope, but we know that we'd like to be back on the air as soon as we can."

Prime Video announced the third season of the show back in May, months before the release of season 2, which proves the streamer's confidence in the success of the series. After all, the first season was a hit among critics and viewers, climbing to the top three of most watched Prime Video titles ever.

Fallout season 2 will pick up the story right where we left off (you can read all about it in our Fallout season 1 ending explained), when Lucy found out who her dad really was and decided to head out to the desert with The Ghoul. In the new episodes, we will follow their journey to and through New Vegas, with a new trailer teasing a cockroach-infested Radroach attack, the arm of a Deathclaw and more highly anticipated elements to be adapted from the popular video games.

Fallout season 2 arrives on Prime Video on December 17. For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.