Fallout season 3 expected to start filming next summer as director Jonathan Nolan criticizes TV's "unfortunate trend" of widening the gap between seasons

The team wants "to be back on the air" as soon as possible

Ahead of the release of Fallout season 2 next week, the show's executive producer Jonathan Nolan has addressed the timeline for the next installment, and he has great news for fans – filming for the new episodes is expected to start next summer, which could mean a 2027 release date.

"With regards to production, we're hoping to be shooting again next summer," Nolan told IGN. "We'll see if that all comes together, best laid plans, and all. But I'm excited that, though the scope of the show feels undiminished season on season, our incredibly talented cast and crew were able to work quickly enough to get back on the air in a reasonable amount of time.

