Ella Purnell talks going from "newborn baby" to "bruised and battered" in Fallout season 2: "She still chooses to believe in good"

Exclusive: Fallout star Ella Purnell says Lucy's evolution in season 2 "felt much more similar to the human experience"

Ella Purnell as Lucy in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout season 2 star Ella Purnell says it was easier playing Lucy this time around, as she's become much more relatable as a character.

"It sort of felt like a more neutral starting point for me," Purnell tells GamesRadar+. "Season 1, I had to sort of really tap into an innocence, and a childishness, and a vulnerability that comes from inexperience, and being literally sheltered. She's a newborn baby or an alien that's just landed on Earth, and she's never experienced anything. And there's some big reaches to be had for that. It's much harder to relate to that."

In Fallout season 1, we meet Lucy as a naive, overly optimistic vault dweller who has never been to the surface. After her new husband ends up being a raider from the surface, she ends up kicking his butt in her wedding dress – and mustering up enough strength to leave the vault in order to save her kidnapped father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan). She quickly learns that the Wasteland is ruthless. Post-apocalyptic America is bleak and unforgiving, which is a slap in the face at first. By season 2, however, Lucy is a pro at navigating this unsafe world – and she has far less patience for the people and things that hurt her.

