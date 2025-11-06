Eleven and Will got competition! Holly Wheeler will be a "centerpiece" in Stranger Things season 5, say Duffer Brothers

published

The youngest Wheeler sibling will have a big role in Stranger Things season 5

Holly Wheeler looking upset in Stranger Things
(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Byers and Eleven are arguably the two most important kids in Stranger Things thanks to their ties to the Upside Down and the villainous Vecna. But co-creator Matt Duffer now tells SFX that another character will step up to the plate in Stranger Things season 5: Holly Wheeler, the younger sister of Mike and Nancy Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer, respectively).

Played by twins Anniston and Tinsley Price, Holly Wheeler has done a lot of growing up over the course of the show's four seasons, but according to Matt Duffer, in an interview alongside his brother and co-creator Ross Duffer, it's Holly's youth that makes her the right supporting character to bump up to the main cast.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

