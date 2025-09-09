Alien: Earth may be too scary for Sigourney Weaver to watch alone, but the new show has Ellen Ripley's seal of approval: "I can't believe it's television, frankly"
Sigourney Weaver is a fan of Alien: Earth, but she admits she's a little behind as it's too scary to watch alone
Alien: Earth officially has Ellen Ripley's seal of approval, as the new show can now count Alien franchise legend Sigourney Weaver among its fans.
"What I admire about it is it's not Alien-centric," Weaver told Collider, after the publication asked what she'd recommend based on what she'd been watching lately. "It is about what world we will be living in in 100 years.
"I think the scope of it is so much bigger than an Alien project. Fascinating. Much more about our world, what's going to be happening to it, what's going to be important, the role of greed. It's just exploded some of the themes that have always been part of the Alien series, and I think it's beautifully cast and beautifully done. I can't believe it's television, frankly."
Alien: Earth is set two years before the events of the original Alien and follows Wendy (played by Sydney Chandler), a synthetic who volunteers to retrieve the mysterious cargo from an intergalactic vessel after it crash-lands on Earth. The show was created by Noah Hawley, who's best known for bringing another beloved movie to the small screen with the Fargo TV show.
"I'm watching it like a real person," Weaver continued, joking, "I have to make a date with my husband because I don't want to see it by myself in case one of those things comes out of the screen. So we have to set it up. So I'm behind seeing it, but the ones I've seen are fascinating."
Weaver originated the role of sci-fi final girl Ripley in Ridley Scott's Alien in 1979. She went on to play her again in three sequels: 1986's Aliens, 1992's Alien 3, and 1997's Alien Resurrection.
Alien: Earth is releasing weekly on Hulu and Disney Plus. Make sure you never miss an episode with our Alien: Earth release schedule and, for more, check out our Alien: Earth review.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
