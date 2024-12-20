Win Godzilla Minus One on Blu-ray

Produced to mark the 70th anniversary of Godzilla’s 1954 debut, writer/director Takashi Yamazaki Godzilla Minus One is set in 1945, in the burned-out wreckage of Tokyo, and follows a fighter pilot who, having failed to carry out his kamikaze mission, is living in disgrace. After meeting a young woman who’s taken in an orphaned baby, he starts to build a new life... until Godzilla emerges from the ocean.



Built around emotional drama rather than monster vs monster punch-ups, it’s an emotionally powerful film with some first-rate visual effect work. SFX’s reviewer was impressed, saying, “Yamazaki’s serious approach might seem old-fashioned, but by playing it straight, he revitalises the franchise as it enters its seventh decade and restores some long overdue gravitas to a cinematic icon.”

Godzilla Minus One is available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD now. Buy the four-disc Deluxe Edition 4K (or the three-disc Steelbook 4K version) and you get a bonus Blu-ray disc of special features, including a Making Of, a VFX featurette, a special behind-the-scenes programme, and a host of event footage. The Deluxe Edition has one further exclusive: Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, a black-and-white version of the film.

(Image credit: Anime Ltd)