Tron: Ares is on track to become a box office bomb, projected to lose Disney over $132 million at the box office

Tron: Ares looks to be on track to bomb at the box office.

The sci-fi film, which stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Gillian Anderson, Evan Peters, and Jodie Turner-Smith, was released on October 10 to little fanfare from critics or movie goers.

According to Deadline, which has crunched the numbers, the movie cost $220 million. So, if the final global gross taps out at $160 million, the film will lose $132.7 million when all is said and done.

The publication reached that figure by factoring in money spent on advertising and a host of other costs, which would bring the total spend up to $347.5 million. A potential global gross of $160 million triggers a total revenue of $214.8 million including money from theatrical rentals, home entertainment, home TV, and airlines. $214.8 million subtracted from $347.5 million is $132.7 million.

Of course, this is all down to prediction work at the moment, so take it with a grain of salt, but Deadline is certainly a reliable source when it comes to the movie business.

Tron: Ares has been taking quite a kicking lately, with The Hollywood Reporter indicating that the chances of a sequel may be threatened in the wake of the disappointing box office performance.

The movie currently sits at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, with our own 2.5 star Tron: Ares review verdict reading: "A serviceable blockbuster falls short of being truly fun by swapping the Grid for a real-world setting. Despite a good lead performance from Greta Lee and a great score, Ares lacks the charm and silliness of its Tron predecessors after one upgrade too many."

