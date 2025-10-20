Tron: Ares is on track to become a box office bomb, projected to lose Disney over $132 million at the box office
Tron: Ares could lose Disney a lot of money
Tron: Ares looks to be on track to bomb at the box office.
The sci-fi film, which stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Gillian Anderson, Evan Peters, and Jodie Turner-Smith, was released on October 10 to little fanfare from critics or movie goers.
According to Deadline, which has crunched the numbers, the movie cost $220 million. So, if the final global gross taps out at $160 million, the film will lose $132.7 million when all is said and done.
The publication reached that figure by factoring in money spent on advertising and a host of other costs, which would bring the total spend up to $347.5 million. A potential global gross of $160 million triggers a total revenue of $214.8 million including money from theatrical rentals, home entertainment, home TV, and airlines. $214.8 million subtracted from $347.5 million is $132.7 million.
Of course, this is all down to prediction work at the moment, so take it with a grain of salt, but Deadline is certainly a reliable source when it comes to the movie business.
Tron: Ares has been taking quite a kicking lately, with The Hollywood Reporter indicating that the chances of a sequel may be threatened in the wake of the disappointing box office performance.
The movie currently sits at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, with our own 2.5 star Tron: Ares review verdict reading: "A serviceable blockbuster falls short of being truly fun by swapping the Grid for a real-world setting. Despite a good lead performance from Greta Lee and a great score, Ares lacks the charm and silliness of its Tron predecessors after one upgrade too many."
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
