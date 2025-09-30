Monster star Charlie Hunnam says he only starred in Pacific Rim to work with Guillermo del Toro: "I couldn’t care less about giant robots fighting giant monsters"

It seems Charlie Hunnam doesn't care too much for kaiju.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to work with a director that I really like,” Hunnam told Variety, when asked about Pacific Rim. "I couldn’t care less about giant robots fighting giant monsters. I read the script, and I had no emotional experience with it at all."

Guillermo Del Toro's Pacific Rim hit theaters in 2013, becoming both a critical and commercial success with $410 million earned worldwide against a budget of $190 million. The first film, set in a world where humans are at war with Kaiju using giant humanoid robots called Jaegers, stars Hunnam as former Jaeger pilot Raleigh Becket, who's pulled out of retirement for a last-ditch mission to save the planet. Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba, Ron Perlman, and Charlie Day also star.

The success of the film ultimately launched a franchise, with a sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, hitting theaters in 2018, and an animated series, Pacific Rim: The Black running for two seasons on Netflix from 2021-2022. A Netflix-exclusive prequel series was announced just last year.

Hunnam's next project involves a real-life Monster: serial killer Ed Gein. The actor plays the creepy killer (who inspired the likes of Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) in the next edition of Ryan Murphy's Monster series for Netflix.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story lands on Netflix on October 3.