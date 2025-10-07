Mixed first reactions to Tron: Ares praise the sci-fi sequel's "stunning" visuals but criticize "vapid and inept storytelling" and "nostalgic pandering"

The first reactions are in Tron: Ares after the sci-fi sequel's world premiere in LA last night (October 6) – but critics are seriously mixed on the new movie.

The threequel comes 15 years after 2010's Tron: Legacy and takes the action off the Grid and into the real world via Jared Leto's supersoldier AI, Ares. The cast also includes Greta Lee as new ENCOM CEO Eve Kim, Jodie Turner-Smith as Ares' second-in-command Athena, and Evan Peters as rival tech CEO Julian Dillinger.

However, viewers can't come to a unanimous decision about whether the film is any good or not. Most seem to agree that the movie looks great, as well as praising Nine Inch Nails' soundtrack, but several critics remain unconvinced by the story.

"TRON: ARES rips," wrote The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman, in one of the most positive reactions. "This franchise has always been a head of the curve and ARES is no different. Greta Lee is a perfect "successor" to Kevin Flynn. If you ever wanted to go on the grid, you're going to love it."

"I'm mixed on TRON: ARES. The NIN score rocks, the programs/constructs in the real-world are stunning, and the vehicular combat is cleanly shot," said critic Jacob Ethington. "Sadly, sloppy hand-to-hand fights, nostalgic pandering, and The Grid being far blander to look at than it was in LEGACY compromise it."

"TRON: ARES is an audio & visual feast. It's unfortunate that the rest of the film is just okay," echoed InSession Film's Megan Loucks. "A clunky & uneven script leads to awkward humor & repetitive plot points. Greta Lee & Jodie Turner-Smith are standouts. Solid grid action but doesn’t hit the highs of its predecessors."

"TRON: ARES is a heap of vapid and inept storytelling decisions, taking all of the worst tendencies of its predecessor and doubling down," said Next Best Picture's Josh Parham, in a more damning indictment. "The effects are pretty, but all in service of a stale narrative with underwhelming set pieces. Not even the score can save this dumb exercise."

"Tron Ares is visually stunning and has some of the best 3D I’ve seen in a decade (outside of the Avatar films)," wrote SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta. "That said the movie’s plot is extremely dumb, and I just didn’t care about any of the characters. If after that reaction you still want to see it, IMAX 3D is a must."

Tron: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10.