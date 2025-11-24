James Cameron says that although he almost directed Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg was the "right guy" for the job: "I would have made it too terrifying and R-rated"

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

James Cameron says that although he almost directed Jurassic Park, the best man won and Steven Spielberg was the right person to helm the family-friendly classic.

"He was the right guy to make it," Cameron said in a new interview with Empire magazine. "Not me, because I would have made it too terrifying and R-rated. It would have been Aliens with dinosaurs."

