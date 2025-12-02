James Cameron says he's "not negative" about generative AI, but reassures fans it won't be used on any Avatar movies: "It's the existential threat from big AI that worries me more than all that stuff"

"We honor and celebrate actors. We don't replace actors...I think Hollywood will be self-policing on that"

Avatar: Fire and Ash filmmaker James Cameron hasn't been shy about his stance on the idea of AI, drawing a line between generative AI, and the larger concept of AI that he's called an "existential threat." Despite his relatively neutral stance toward the idea of using AI in film, he's promising fans that there's no use of the technology in the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, nor will there be in any Avatar movies.

"I'm not negative about generative AI. I just wanted to point out we don't use it on the Avatar films," Cameron tells ComicBook. "We honor and celebrate actors. We don't replace actors. That's going to find its level. I think Hollywood will be self-policing on that. We'll find our way through that. But we can only find our way through it as artists if we exist. So it's the existential threat from big AI that worries me more than all that stuff."

"They call it the 'Skynet Problem,' and it's being discussed," he explains. "But obviously, what they're talking about is alignment. They have to be trained, they have to be taught, they have to be constrained in a way that they only work toward human good. The problem is, who makes that decision? Who decides what's good for us? We can't agree amongst ourselves on a damn thing…so whose morality, whose sense of what's best for us, is going to prevail? We're not going to figure this out in time."

