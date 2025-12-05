James Cameron says Avatar: Fire and Ash is a movie "grief," "loss," and "trauma," and how you "break the cycle of violence"

Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up in the aftermath of The Way of Water, which saw Jake Sully and Neytiri's son, Neteyam, killed.

At a press conference attended by GamesRadar+, director James Cameron reflected on the experience of filming Neteyam's death when asked for a standout memory.

"My mind goes to the day that we shot Neteyam's death, because I know everybody was kind of dreading that. Because I'm a parent. I was a parent when I wrote those scenes, and it's the most inconceivable thing. You guys [Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña] had become parents in the meantime, between the first and second film," Cameron said. "And, of course, that's the event that powers so much of what happens in Fire and Ash, the ash of grief, as Lo'ak says, as the new storyteller, taking the baton from Jake."

