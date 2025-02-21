Furiosa and Avatar star's new action sci-fi movie breaks Apple TV Plus records, becoming its biggest movie premiere ever

Days after it was announced that Severance had broken TV viewership records for Apple TV Plus, it seems another new release has been making an impact on the streaming platform. The Gorge – directed by The Black Phone's Scott Derrickson – has become the biggest movie premiere on Apple TV Plus yet.

The sci-fi thriller has reportedly nabbed the spot from George Clooney's movie Wolfs, which launched at the end of 2024. Per Deadline, Apple confirmed it was their biggest film premiere, boosted by an increased number of new viewers weekend on weekend.

The Gorge stars Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller and Furiosa's Anya Taylor-Joy as two watchtower guardians who are charged with overseeing a mysterious gorge that sits between them. Romance develops over time between the two as they can't help but wonder what lies beneath… Avatar and Alien star Sigourney Weaver also appears in the sci-fi thriller.

Responding to the film's success on Apple TV Plus, star Teller tweeted a quote from Taylor-Joy's character in the movie. '"Best birthday ever' – Drasa," he wrote. Director Derrickson also shared the news on his personal Instagram.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ earlier this month, the director said releasing on Apple TV Plus gave him more freedom creatively. "I don't want to keep seeing the same movie getting made, you know, or versions of the same movies getting made," said Derrickson. "I think streaming is a place where you can really dare to be different because you don't have that box office pressure every opening weekend where people are going to decide whether or not your movie is a failure based on the box office return."

