Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac says the new movie doesn't approach the creation of the Creature "like your classic kind of horror" and working with Guillermo del Toro on the scene was "really, really beautiful"

In Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, Oscar Isaac takes on the role of the titular Gothic anti-hero, the brilliant but hubristic scientist Victor who's hellbent on creating human life. Funded by enigmatic arms dealer Henrich Harlander (Christoph Waltz), Victor's experiments involve collecting different body parts from various corpses to assemble his own patchwork being.

As a director, del Toro is renowned for the rich production design in his movies and his steadfast commitment to practical effects. According to Isaac, the "fantastic" scene where Victor is assembling the Creature was just as visceral and tactile to film as it was to watch (with "lots of squishy bits and leaky bits") – and it had a surprising personal connection.

"I actually come from a family of doctors," the actor tells GamesRadar+. "My dad is a doctor, his two brothers are doctors, nurses in the family… I worked in a hospital, I was a transporter in a hospital for a couple years, so I was in that a lot. And so it was interesting to kind of be back there, [in] a much more intense situation."

