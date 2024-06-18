Polarizing sci-fi epic from Godfather director lands a release date, and it's just months away

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola’s new movie Megalopolis has finally set a release date, and it's coming sooner than you’d think.

The Godfather helmer’s new sci-fi epic has been picked up by Lionsgate and has set a US release date for September 27, 2024. The news was announced via a press release by Lionsgate Studios on June 17, who will show the film in theaters and in IMAX across the US and Canada this fall.

"Francis is a legend," said the chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Adam Fogelson. "It is a true privilege to work with him, and to bring this incredible, audacious, and utterly unique movie to theatrical audiences." Coppola added, "I am thrilled to have Adam Fogelson and Lionsgate Studios release Megalopolis. I am confident they will apply the same tender love and care given to Apocalypse Now."

Megalopolis has also been picked up by many other distribution companies worldwide with international dates expected to follow soon.

This is a long time coming as the director has been developing the project for four decades. However, Megalopolis has not had the easiest launch as, despite its seven-minute long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival premiere in May, the movie has received divisive reviews from critics and the most bizarre first reactions calling it "batshit crazy." Our reviewer gave the movie two stars and called it "almost so bad it’s good."

Set in a decaying metropolis city called New Rome, Megalopolis follows an idealistic architect named Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) gifted with the ability to stop time, who has big plans to build a sustainable utopia. However, Cesar’s dreams are threatened when the Mayor, who just happens to be his father-in-law, gets in his way, determined to keep the city in its old ways.

Alongside Marriage Story ’s Driver, the movie also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Schwartzman to name a few,

