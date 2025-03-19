Despite being one of the most expensive movies of all time, The Electric State isn't set to break any viewership records for Netflix

News
By published

The movie had a relatively low opening weekend on the streamer

Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
(Image credit: Netflix)

The Electric State may be one of the most expensive movies ever made, but the Russo brothers' new sci-fi flick doesn't look like it's going to break any viewership records for Netflix.

The movie cost a reported $320 million to make, which puts it at number 13 on the list of movies with the highest budget. However, it only accumulated 25.2 million views in its first three days on the streamer, per What's on Netflix, after debuting on the platform on March 14.

That means it's unlikely to be on track to break into Netflix's top 10 movies of all time. Current record holder Red Notice hit 75.6 million views in its first week, while other big hitters Carry-On and Don't Look Up accumulated 42 million and 46.6 million views in their respective first weeks. Of course, there are still a few days to go before The Electric State has officially been out for a week, but it's got some catching up to do before it reaches those numbers.

The Electric State stars Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, a teenager living in a dystopian version of the US where a war between humans and robots has changed life as we know it forever. Michelle crosses paths with a sentient robot who claims to be controlled by her younger brother Christopher, who she previously believed to be dead, and the pair set out on a journey to try to find him.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag, the cast also includes Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, and Ke Huy Quan.

The Electric State is streaming now on Netflix. For more, fill out your watchlist with our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows.

See more Movies News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
$320 million in the hole, the Russo brothers' new Netflix movie debuts to their worst Rotten Tomatoes score even though it's one of the most expensive films ever made
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
All of the Best Picture winners of the last 10 years combined still have a lower budget than the Russo brothers’ new Netflix movie
The Electric State
Despite The Electric State's $300 million price tag on Netflix, the Russos say it "doesn't make a ton of sense to continue to spend that way"
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo's new Netflix sci-fi movie The Electric State is "by far and away the hardest VFX film" they've made so far
Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State
The Electric State review: "Although this may be their most visually stunning movie yet, it looks like the Russos are yet to find their footing outside of the MCU"
Chris Pratt in The Electric State
The Electric State post-credits scene: does the Russo brothers' new Netflix movie have a post-credits scene?
Latest in Sci-Fi Movies
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Despite being one of the most expensive movies of all time, The Electric State isn't set to break any viewership records for Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
After 2 days, Hideo Kojima still hasn't shared his thoughts on The Electric State, and fans fear it won't even get a Madame Web-style six-word review
The Mandalorian
Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
The Russo brothers
The Russo brothers defend use of AI in The Electric State: "There’s a lot of finger-pointing and hyperbole because people are afraid"
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
John Boyega reveals Tom Cruise actually helped him get cast in Star Wars
The Electric State
Despite The Electric State's $300 million price tag on Netflix, the Russos say it "doesn't make a ton of sense to continue to spend that way"
Latest in News
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"
Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle
A new anime movie is "the world’s first fully interactive theatrical film" with 48 different versions – and requires you to use your phone to choose its ending
Punisher
Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
A purple scholar reads a text in a World of Warcraft library
WoW Classic might be getting a legendary weapon that's been the subject of rumors in the MMO's mainline version for 20 years
Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again
Punisher has returned in Daredevil: Born Again, on the 9 year anniversary of his first MCU appearance
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only thing I care about is all the adorable monkeys you can buy and have live in your hideout
More about sci fi movies
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State

After 2 days, Hideo Kojima still hasn't shared his thoughts on The Electric State, and fans fear it won't even get a Madame Web-style six-word review
The Mandalorian

Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"
See more latest
Most Popular
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"
Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Iron Man and the Hulk in the upcoming PS5 game, Marvel Rivals.
An MCU-like Marvel Gaming Universe was allegedly scrapped since Disney didn't want to deal with its complexities, but it's been revealed by Marvel Rivals' writer
Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle
A new anime movie is "the world’s first fully interactive theatrical film" with 48 different versions – and requires you to use your phone to choose its ending
Punisher
Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again
Punisher has returned in Daredevil: Born Again, on the 9 year anniversary of his first MCU appearance
A purple scholar reads a text in a World of Warcraft library
WoW Classic might be getting a legendary weapon that's been the subject of rumors in the MMO's mainline version for 20 years
Balatro Joker art
When starting development on his hit roguelike, Balatro creator set out to recreate a made-up card game he played "thousands" of times with his friends
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only thing I care about is all the adorable monkeys you can buy and have live in your hideout
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
If you can't get enough of killing Sims in The Sims 4, iNZOI offers "16 different types of deaths" to inflict upon your poor unsuspecting Zois
Pokemon GO
Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"