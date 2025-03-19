Despite being one of the most expensive movies of all time, The Electric State isn't set to break any viewership records for Netflix

The Electric State may be one of the most expensive movies ever made, but the Russo brothers' new sci-fi flick doesn't look like it's going to break any viewership records for Netflix.

The movie cost a reported $320 million to make, which puts it at number 13 on the list of movies with the highest budget. However, it only accumulated 25.2 million views in its first three days on the streamer, per What's on Netflix, after debuting on the platform on March 14.

That means it's unlikely to be on track to break into Netflix's top 10 movies of all time. Current record holder Red Notice hit 75.6 million views in its first week, while other big hitters Carry-On and Don't Look Up accumulated 42 million and 46.6 million views in their respective first weeks. Of course, there are still a few days to go before The Electric State has officially been out for a week, but it's got some catching up to do before it reaches those numbers.

The Electric State stars Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, a teenager living in a dystopian version of the US where a war between humans and robots has changed life as we know it forever. Michelle crosses paths with a sentient robot who claims to be controlled by her younger brother Christopher, who she previously believed to be dead, and the pair set out on a journey to try to find him.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag, the cast also includes Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, and Ke Huy Quan.

The Electric State is streaming now on Netflix. For more, fill out your watchlist with our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows.