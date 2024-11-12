23 years on, Bridget Jones is still looking for love as new movie's trailer sees The White Lotus star join and Hugh Grant return to witty rom-com series

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for rom-com sequel Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is finally here, and it promises more love life-related chaos for the diary-writing dreamer.

The promo opens with Renée Zellweger's Bridget meeting up with Colin Firth's Mark Darcy pre-dinner party. The loved-up pair grin at one another as they shimmer up to someone's home, as a voiceover tells us: "There are memories that will never leave us, but sometimes, those memories are suddenly all we're left with."

With that, her pal opens his front door to find Bridget standing on the porch alone, confirming in one heartbreaking shot that the film is set to follow Helen Fielding's 2013 novel closely, in which mother-of-two Bridget is forced back into singledom following Mark's tragic death four years ago.

Fortunately, the rest is a lot lighter, as we see Bridge signing up to Tinder, flirting with her daughter's teacher, Mr. Wallaker (Doctor Strange's Chiwetel Ejiofor) and 29-year-old park ranger Roxton (The White Lotus's Leo Woodall), and catching up with her foul-mouthed friends Shazzer (Sally Phillips), Jude (Shirley Henderson), and Tom (James Callis). Watch it above.

Michael Morris, whose previous works include Better Call Saul and the Oscar-nominated drama To Leslie, directs. Jim Broadbent, Emma Thompson, and Hugh Grant, who's back as the relentlessly crude Daniel Cleaver, round out the supporting cast.

"You're effectively a nun," he purrs at her in one scene. "A very, very naughty nun." It's good to know some things never change...

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy releases in UK theaters and on Peacock in the US on February 13, 2025. For more upcoming films in the meantime, check out our guide to 2024 movie release dates.