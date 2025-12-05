As part of its Warner Bros. acquisition, Netflix is adding the "deep film and TV libraries" of HBO to its library

The $82.7 billion deal will see the streamer adding global franchises like DC, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones

Heath Ledger as the Joker in one of the best superhero movies of all time, The Dark Knight.
In a shocking announcement that has shaken Hollywood this week, Netflix confirmed the acquisition of Warner Bros., which includes Warner's film and television studios and its "deep film and TV libraries". The $82.7 billion deal will see the streamer adding global franchises like DC, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones to its catalogue.

"This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.' century-long legacy of world-class storytelling," read the announcement, mentioning IPs like Lord of the Rings, the Monsterverse, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz, the DC Universe (including Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy), and HBO Originals such as Succession and Euphoria.

