As part of its Warner Bros. acquisition, Netflix is adding the "deep film and TV libraries" of HBO to its library

In a shocking announcement that has shaken Hollywood this week, Netflix confirmed the acquisition of Warner Bros., which includes Warner's film and television studios and its "deep film and TV libraries". The $82.7 billion deal will see the streamer adding global franchises like DC, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones to its catalogue.

"This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.' century-long legacy of world-class storytelling," read the announcement, mentioning IPs like Lord of the Rings, the Monsterverse, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz, the DC Universe (including Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy), and HBO Originals such as Succession and Euphoria.

Netflix said the acquisition will bring "more choice and greater value for consumers", writing: "By adding the deep film and TV libraries and HBO and HBO Max programming, Netflix members will have even more high-quality titles from which to choose. This also allows Netflix to optimize its plans for consumers, enhancing viewing options and expanding access to content."

It's still early to confirm the consequences this deal will have for the film and TV industry and the streaming landscape, as well as the survival of the theatrical experience, and the potential rise in price for Netflix customers.

Variety reported that an anonymous collection of "top industry players" has sent an open letter to Congress arguing that Netflix would "effectively hold a noose around the theatrical marketplace." Meanwhile, the Directors Guild of America intends to meet with Netflix as the deal "raises significant concerns for the DGA" (via Deadline).

"Our mission has always been to entertain the world," said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, in a statement. "By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies – from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends – with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we'll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling."

