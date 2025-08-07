Weapons star Josh Brolin says he "loved" working on Knives Out 3 and previews his eclectic year to come, including Edgar Wright's Running Man remake: "When a good script comes along, it doesn't really matter to me what genre it is"

It is undeniable that Josh Brolin is having a great 2025, from starring in upcoming horror movie Weapons to Stephen King adaptation The Running Man. What's more, the star will also appear in director Rian Johnson’s Netflix threequel Knives Out 3, alongside Daniel Craig’s eccentric detective Benoit Blanc.

"I loved it. I mean, I love Rian Johnson. I loved the whole cast. We got very close," says Brolin to GamesRadar+, when asked what it was like joining the franchise. "I came in late, so I was going to be the odd man out, and I wasn't. They were very welcoming. I think it was a great role, an amazing script, and an amazing director."

Although Netflix is keeping its cards pretty close to its chest, we know that Knives Out 3, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, follows Blanc on his most dangerous case, this time taking place in England in a pretty gothic looking church.

We won’t see Knives Out 3 until Christmastime, but Brolin will be on our screens before then in Zach Cregger’s Weapons. The twisted horror movie, which is similarly just as secretive, stars Brolin as a desperate father whose child, along with every other kid in the same classroom, mysteriously goes missing at 2:17am one night.

But that’s not all: in November, Brolin will once again hit the big screen in The Running Man, as a twisted producer of a TV show that hunts contestants down for sport. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, and directed by Shaun of the Dead helmer Edgar Wright.

Phew, Brolin sure has had a busy year. But, working with three brilliant directors all in a row isn't lost on the star, as Brolin adds, "So I've gone from Zach to Rian Johnson to Edgar Wright. I mean, that was a nice role."

The most impressive part is that all three movies tackle a different genre: crime, horror, and sci-fi. However, when approaching a new movie, Brolin says the genre doesn't matter. "I just think when a good script comes along, it doesn't really matter to me what genre it is, and I'm lucky that I can pop, you know, into different genres. I don't think that I've been relegated to just one."

It sounds as though we may see Brolin dabble with horror again though, as the star teases, "I think from here on out, you know, we'll see what Zach does. I have a tendency to work with directors more than once, so we'll see what the future holds."

Weapons releases in theaters on August 8 in the US and on August 7 in the UK. Before you head off to see it, make sure to read our spoiler-free Weapons review first. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.