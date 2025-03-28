Ridley Scott once pitched The Studio's Seth Rogen a Monopoly movie and well, it sounded great: "[We] were like, 'F***'"

published

The Alien and Gladiator director knew *exactly* how he was going to open the film, too

Ridley Scott
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seth Rogen says he's been pitched "every brand" movie from Hungry Hippos to Doritos – but it's Ridley Scott's epic Monopoly idea that he remembers most.

Speaking at Variety's Q&A for his new comedy series The Studio, the writer-director recalled the time he met with the filmmaker behind Gladiator and Alien. "He was going to direct the Monopoly movie, and me and Evan [Goldberg] went into his office and he said, 'Imagine a helicopter shot of Central Park,'" Rogen began. "'You're looking down on it from above. You pull up, you see all the buildings surrounding Central Park. What does it look like?' And then he said, 'A Monopoly board!' And were like, 'F**k, that's good.'"

Other pitches didn't go down quite so well with the duo... "I think there was a Hungry Hungry Hippos movie in development for a while," Rogen added. "I think we've been pitched every brand. I feel like there was a Doritos movie at some point. 'Kool-Aid' is not far off from what is actually floating around the halls of this place by any stretch of the imagination."

Monopoly game

(Image credit: Hasbro/Getty)

Starring Rogen, Chase Sui Wonders, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, and Catherine O'Hara, The Studio follows a team of film producers, as they try to keep their struggling company Continental Studios afloat in a time of rapid social and economic change within the industry.

In the premiere, Rogen's studio executive Matt Remick – an outspoken hater of all the shallow, IP-based titles Hollywood is churning out nowadays – is told by Continental's new CEO that he'll be promoted to studio head if he greenlights a movie based on the Kool-Aid Man. Things get complicated, though, when Martin Scorsese approaches Matt about doing one last film, a drama centered on the Jonestown massacre, and Matt takes it upon himself to buy the script for 10 million dollars. The decision doesn't go down too well with the CEO and Matt is forced to backtrack on his deal, trying (and failing) to keep everyone sweet in the process.

While Scott's Monopoly project never properly made it onto the table, Margot Robbie is said to be developing a live-action take on the hugely popular board game following the success of Barbie. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson shared the news at CinemaCon back in April 2024.

The Studio is streaming now, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Already binged the first two? Check out our picks of the best Apple TV shows for some viewing inspiration.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

