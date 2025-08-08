John Cena says he was "run out of the movie business" 15 years ago for "doing bad movies where I wasn't present"

John Cena says he only started acting to get more people to watch WWE, but he started out "doing bad movies" where he "wasn't present."

"I was run out of the movie business in 2009 for doing bad movies where I wasn’t present," the wrestler-turned-actor said in a new interview with People. "I thought that just because I wore a golden leather belt on Monday and Friday, they’d come see whatever I’m doing. It’s not true."

Cena made his feature film debut in 2006 with the action movie The Marine, which he followed up with 2009's 12 Rounds and 2010's Legendary. None of these movies were well-received by critics. In 2015, however, he made a comeback with comedy Trainwreck, starring Amy Schumer, and went on to join some major Hollywood franchises with roles in movies like Bumblebee, F9, and The Suicide Squad.

Most recently, he was seen in Superman, where he made a cameo as his DC character Christopher Smith, AKA Peacemaker. He's set to reprise the role later this month in the second season of Peacemaker, which "has changed my life," he told the publication. "It’s a great show that’s more than just action. It’s a love story. It’s a workplace comedy. We’re the long shots, the lovable losers."

Peacemaker season 2 will be canon in the DCU, even though the first season aired before James Gunn's new cinematic universe officially kicked off. "There are certain things from the old universe that we refer to in Peacemaker season 2, but until then, they’re not canon," Gunn recently said. "Almost everything from season 1 is canon, but season 2 will explain everything that is or is not canon." Confused? Us, too.



Peacemaker season 2 arrives on HBO Max on August 21. While we wait, get up to speed with all the other upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.