X-Men '97 season 3 just got an exciting update, even though we still don't know when season 2 will be on Disney Plus

We're still waiting for X-Men '97 season 2, but even more is already well underway, apparently. Voice actor Lenore Zann commented that season 3 is in production, though when we might see it remains unknown.

Speaking at the Indiana Comic Convention, Zann dropped the titbit as a little tease about work she has coming up. "I'm about to start to go into the studio next week to start on season three, so I've got lots to look forward to," she said, as transcribed by Collider.

Exciting though this is, we don't know when we'll get to see the second season, never mind anything beyond that. The release window for X-Men '97 season 2 is 2026, two years after the first started on Disney Plus.

There have been some mitigating circumstances, in particular a change of showrunner. In 2024, Beau DeMayo was replaced by Matthew Chauncey, who oversaw revised scripts for the second season alongside putting together the stories for the third.

From Zann's comments, it sounds like the next new episodes of X-Men '97 are well into the production pipeline at this point, so we may get them earlier in 2026 rather than later. Zann reprises her role as Rogue from X-Men: The Animated Series for '97, one of several actors who've returned to Xavier’s School for Gifted Children.

The sequel carries on the story of the '90s show, where Xavier disappeared, leaving the X-Men to manage the school, and resulting power vacuum, themselves. The first season is eventful, to say the least, with healthy amounts of time-travel, strained human and mutant relations, and heartache.

All what you’d expect from the X-Men. The first season is on Disney Plus if you still haven’t checked it out. Daredevil: Born Again has also started streaming if you'd like a Marvel fix, and Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are up next on the big screen. Peruse our upcoming Marvel movies and shows guide for other releases in the broader franchise.