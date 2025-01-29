New Marvel show Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts to perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, taking over X-Men ‘97

Marvel’s newest series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has only been live on Disney Plus for a matter of hours, but has already received rave reviews.

Based on nine reviews from critics, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has debuted to a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes after hitting Disney Plus on Wednesday, January 29. The show’s audience score stands a little lower at 81% based on 50 ratings.

In our own Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man review, we say the series is: "Simply spectacular from start to finish, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man cleverly remixes Marvel lore to offer a fresh take on the web-slinger that makes an impact."

Many critics have been applauding the show’s fresh take on one of Marvel’s best-known heroes. "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero," says Josh Wilding from ComicBookMovie, while Michael Thomas from Collider writes, "Whether you're a lifelong fan or simply a casual viewer, there's plenty in this series to keep you entertained."

In terms of stand-out characters, critics are more than impressed with Colman Domingo's portrayal of Goblin villain Norman Osborn. "This performance strikes a perfect balance between classic cartoons, comic book authenticity, and modern storytelling," says Nagier Chambers from Big Gold Belt.

However, it is important to note that the score may well change as more reviews land. But, right now, the Spidey show’s perfect score currently beats Marvel’s’ last animated series to hit Disney Plus, X-Men ‘97, which sits at 97% on RT.

Episodes 1 and 2 are out on Disney Plus now, see our Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release schedule to see when episode 3 will drop. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, or keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows.