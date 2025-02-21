Marvel TV boss says the studio is looking at Hawkeye season 2 and Agatha All Along season 2: "Let's get the right idea and make it"

Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum says Marvel is looking at potential second seasons for Disney Plus shows Agatha All Along and Hawkeye.

"I think it's 'linear series potential,'" Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly. "A show like Agatha, to me, is concept-based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let's not rush it. Let's get the right idea and then make it."

Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn as everyone's favorite witch Agatha Harkness, premiered in the fall of last year and was well-liked by fans. The first season ends with a new storyline opening up for Agatha and Wanda's son Billy aka Wiccan, though some viewers (and myself) assumed this would be explored within the MCU either on the big screen or at a later date. Plus, star Patti LuPone told Andy Cohen last year that there wouldn't be a second season, but never say never with Marvel.

Winderbaum also added that there are "opportunities" with Hawkeye, the Jeremy Renner-led show that saw Clint Barton team up with Hailey Steinfeld's Kate Bishop in order to save New York City before Christmas. The series dropped in 2021 - and is, in my opinion, the most underrated of the Marvel/Disney Plus shows. Not to mention Vince D'onofrio's Wilson Fisk, who's about to wreak havoc in Daredevil: Born Again, is the main villain alongside Florence Pugh's Yelena, who we're about to see next in Thunderbolts*.

"Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it's Christmas, because it's Clint and Kate," he explained. "You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we're looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they're going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually."

Agatha All Along and Hawkeye are streaming now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now.