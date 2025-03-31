Iron First actor wants to return to Marvel and "prove people wrong": "Give me a f***ing chance, man"

Finn Jones wants another chance at playing Iron Fist

Finn Jones in Iron Fist
(Image credit: Netflix)

Iron Fist star Finn Jones wants another chance to bring his Marvel character to life after his poorly received Netflix show, and he thinks he can prove viewers wrong.

"I'm very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it," Rand said during an appearance at anime convention La Conve Monterrey (via ComicBookMovie.com). "My response to that is, 'Give me a fucking chance, man. I’m here and I’m ready, and I wanna prove people wrong.'"

Jones played martial arts expert Danny Rand, AKA Iron Fist, from 2017 to 2018 in Netflix's Defenders Saga. The character's solo show ran for two seasons, but it wasn't received favorably by critics, with a score of 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, and fans weren't too taken with his portrayal, either. However, Danny also showed up alongside Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage in The Defenders (and the standalone Luke Cage series), which went down more positively with audiences.

So far, the only Defender to cross over into the MCU has been Daredevil. Charlie Cox's lawyer-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock had cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo, before taking center stage in Daredevil: Born Again. Set five years after the Netflix series, it sees his path cross with Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, after he becomes mayor of New York City. While the pair have both seemingly left their former lives behind them, it doesn't look like they can put their pasts behind them forever.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are released weekly on Disney Plus. Stay up to date with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or check out our verdict in our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

