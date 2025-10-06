Despite having a great Rotten Tomatoes score and reaching number 1 on Disney Plus, the animation studio behind Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda TV show has filed for bankruptcy

Despite having a long history and impressive resume, Axis Studios, the external animation company behind Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda, has filed for bankruptcy.

According to Forbes, the Scotland-based studio – which provided the hand-painted animation style for Eyes of Wakanda – has "collapsed into administration," which is the US equivalent of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Black Panther spin-off series marks the final project for the studio, which also worked on video games like Halo and League of Legends, as well as episodes of Netflix's Love, Death, and Robots.

Artist Arianna Querin recently shared art from the Marvel show, writing that, "This project holds special meaning for me – not only because creatively I had lots of fun, but also because it was one of the final shows developed at Axis Studios before it closed its doors."

The miniseries, which had just four 30-minute episodes, follows the adventures of Wakandan warriors, known as the Hatut Zaraze, throughout history as they embark on dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts. The show currently sits at a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes among critics, despite receiving a low audience score of just 52%. Though there are no plans to continue Eyes of Wakanda at this time, it's more than likely that Marvel Animation would have to select another animation studio to work on a second season.

Eyes of Wakanda is streaming now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.