Daredevil: Born Again's end credits just paid a perfect tribute to episode 3's slain character

The devil is in the details

Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If you were listening closely during the end credits of Daredevil: Born Again's third episode, you may have caught an odd noise – and it's a perfect tribute to this week's heartbreaking death.

Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again follow.

The closing moments of Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 saw White Tiger/Hector Ayala (the late Kamar de los Reyes), free after his acquittal, once again taking to the streets. Unfortunately, the vigilante is blindsided by an unknown figure sporting a Punisher logo – and shot dead.

The sound that immediately plays over the end credits is the call of the coqui tree frog, the Puerto Rican animal that White Tiger speaks about in a scene with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock earlier in the episode during his incarceration.

For him, it's a potent reminder of home and an understanding of how one's actions can be misinterpreted. As Ayala explains, it's a "magical" sound, but one that tourists find bothersome.

"The coqui, it mates for life," Ayala says. "So, every sunset thousands of these frogs start calling out to their one and only love."

Despite the tragedy at the episode's end, it's a heartwarming thought that, even in his final moments, Ayala still thinks of home. And it's proof that Marvel Studios keeps finding new ways to break its audience.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney Plus. For the latest on its release plans, you'll need the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule. Then be sure to check out the upcoming Marvel movies headed your way this year. For more on the Hector Ayala mystery, here are the latest theories on who killed White Tiger.

