Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio says Daredevil: Born Again is more violent in places than the Netflix original: "There's one thing my character does that I can't believe made it in"

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has eased the fears of those who think Daredevil: Born Again may not be as bloody and violent as its Netflix predecessor.

"There are some things in this show that go much further than we did on the original [Netflix] show," D'Onofrio told Rotten Tomatoes. "There's one thing in particular that my character does that I can't believe made it into the cut."

Netflix's Daredevil, which ran for three seasons, frequently pushed the envelope of what was to be expected from a Marvel series – including one notably bloodsoaked showdown between Charlie Cox's vigilante and D'Onofrio's Kingpin in the final chapter.

A new Daredevil: Born Again trailer from D23 also teases how closely the Disney Plus series will resemble the Netflix show. In a Total Film description from behind closed doors, there's talk of plenty of bloodletting.

"A trailer for Daredevil: Born Again shows everything fans of the Netflix show will want from the series - tension between Daredevil and the Punisher, Fisk smashing things with his bare hands, and Murdock threatening Fisk," the description reads. 'What kind of lawyer are you?' A character asks. 'A really good one,' Murdock replies."

Cox and D'Onofrio will be returned by Daredevil returnees Deborah Ann Woll (Karen) and Elden Henson (Foggy). Jon Bernthal's The Punisher is also back alongside a cast that features Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, and Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman.

Daredevil: Born Again is set for release on Disney Plus on March 2025 as part of Marvel Phase 5. For more from the MCU, check out the upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading your way soon. Then dive into the story so far with our Marvel timeline.