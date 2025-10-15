Agents of SHIELD fans are convinced the show might finally become MCU canon in VisionQuest after Marvel TV head says he rewatched all 7 seasons last year: "That show really holds up"

Marvel Studios' head of TV Brad Winderbaum has revealed that he recently rewatched all of Agents of SHIELD – and it's raised fans' hopes even higher that the show might finally be canonized in the MCU in upcoming show VisionQuest.

"Oh, yeah," Winderbaum said on the Phase Hero podcast when asked if he was an Agents of SHIELD fan. "In fact, I just did a rewatch last year, all seven seasons, and that show really holds up. There's moments in that series where they hit their stride and there'll be a string of, like, five, six episodes that are incredible. I love that cast."

Agents of SHIELD aired between 2013 and 2020, but isn't considered canon to the MCU ("even though we are," Quake star Chloe Bennett recently quipped). Fans aren't giving up on the idea that the spy agency may be brought into the MCU fold, though.

"My Agents of SHIELD delusions have never been higher, we’re so getting them canonized in VisionQuest," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Bring them home Brad," said someone else.

To add fuel to the fire and further convince hopeful fans, VisionQuest will also see James D'Arcy return as AI JARVIS, who first appeared (in human form, as Howard Stark's Butler Edwin Jarvis) in Agent Carter, another Marvel Television series from the same era.

Set after the events of WandaVision, Paul Bettany reprises his role as Vision in the new series. "It’s about intergenerational trauma… fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are," he said recently.

VisionQuest will arrive on Disney Plus in 2026.