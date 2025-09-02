Agents of SHIELD star says she should have been in poorly received Marvel show Secret Invasion, even though they're not "considered canon": "It would have probably been better"

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has responded to fans who think she should have been part of Marvel's Secret Invasion – and joked that it might have made the maligned show better.

"We are not considered canon, even though we are," Bennet said during an appearance at Dragon Con. "I agree, I should have been in Secret Invasion. It would have probably been better," she quipped.

Bennet played Inhuman hacker-turned-SHIELD-agent Daisy Johnson in all seven seasons of the series, which ran from 2013 to 2020. Also known as Quake, she has the ability to manipulate vibrations and create earthquakes.

Secret Invasion, meanwhile, aired in 2023 on Disney Plus and stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and Talos as they attempt to uncover a Skrull conspiracy to take over the world. The show was poorly received by both critics and viewers: it has a critics' score of 53% and an audience rating of 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time of the show's release, fans were upset that Bennet's Daisy didn't make an appearance, especially in the season finale. In the comics, Daisy and her Secret Warriors were recruited by Nick Fury to combat the Skrull threat, but the show didn't go down that road.

Next up for the MCU is new miniseries Wonder Man, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and debuts on Disney Plus this December. For more on Marvel Phase 6 (and beyond), check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.