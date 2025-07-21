With The Fantastic Four: First Steps just days away, original Thing actor Michael Chiklis wishes "the best of luck and success" to the new cast: "I admire these actors and look forward to seeing them take on these iconic roles"

The original big screen Fantastic Four movies from the early '00s aren't exactly dynamite, but they have a cult following to this day, with many fans citing members of the cast as particular highlights, including Michael Chiklis' take on Ben Grimm/The Thing. Now, with the release of The Fantastic Four: The First Steps just days away, the fondly remembered Ben Grimm actor has a message of support for the stars of the new movie.

"I want to thank everyone for all the Fantastic Four love this last couple of months during the run up to the new F4 flick," Chiklis says in a statement on his Facebook page, in a voice not unlike Ben Grimm himself. "Speaking of which, I want to wish the cast and crew of First Steps the best of luck and success. I admire these actors and look forward to seeing them take on these iconic roles."

Chiklis was the first actor to portray the Thing on the big screen (no, we're not counting Roger Corman's unreleased low-budget movie from the early '90s which never made it to theaters, though Marvel Studios is honoring it in the new film). His performance remains a bright spot in the mixed bag of the original Fantastic Four movie and its follow-up Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, alongside Chris Evans' winning turn as Ben's comedic foil Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, who returned in a memorable cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

That film sadly confirmed the fates of the other three FF members from the original films, all of whom were lost to the wasteland of the Void. Still, it's nice to see Chiklis passing the torch (pun semi-intended) to the new cast, including Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the new Ben Grimm.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters July 25 to kick off Marvel Phase 6.