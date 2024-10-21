When will Venom 3 be on streaming? A look ahead to the potential Venom: The Last Dance streaming date

Venom 3, officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, is just around the corner. The upcoming threequel will see Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom on the run and hunted by both of their worlds – so it's not looking good for the central duo. Add the villainous Knull into the mix, and it's set to be an action-packed installment…

Alongside Hardy, the cast of the movie also includes Stephen Graham, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rhys Ifans, while Kelly Marcel is in the director's chair. We can also expect plenty of symbiote fun, including a Venom Horse and a Venom Frog (naturally).

But when – and where – will the movie be available to stream at home? We've got everything you need to know about Venom 3's streaming release right here.

(Image credit: Sony)

Venom 3 doesn't have an official streaming release date just yet, but we can look at previous Sony Marvel titles to make a pretty good guess at when we might be able to watch the threequel at home.

The last Sony Marvel movie, Madame Web, arrived on Netflix in the US on May 14 after hitting theaters on February 14. If Venom: The Last Dance follows the same timeframe, we can expect it to start streaming on Netflix on January 25, three months after its theatrical release. 120 days is the minimum amount of time between streaming and theatrical releases in Netflix and Sony's deal, but some titles take longer to arrive, like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which dropped 150 days after it hit the multiplex.

Per another deal with the studio, the movie will also be coming to Disney Plus and Hulu at a later date after its Netflix window is over, but that's also still TBC.

Venom: The Last Dance arrives on the big screen on October 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the way this year or our picks of the biggest movie release dates at a glance.